click to enlarge

Made in Utah Festival

Utah is home to talented people of all disciplines, and one of the best showcases of that artistry is the Made in Utah Festival (madeinutahfest.com). In addition to creating a gathering space for local artists, craftspeople, performers and musicians, the festival hosts several local food vendors and mixologists. Attendees can snag some tasty truffles from The Chocolate Conspiracy, munch on some high-end tostadas from Sobe Eats Culinary Concepts, and sip on craft beers from Toasted Barrel and Squatters. Admission is free, and VIP tickets offer access to exclusive craft cocktails and caterers hand-picked by the Park City Culinary Institute. The festival takes place at The Gateway (400 W. 100 South) on Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25, from noon to 6 p.m.

Normal Ice Cream Opens

I've been a Normal Ice Cream (normal.club) enthusiast ever since I tried their delectable dulcey dip at their chrome-plated van inside Trolley Square. Since I got word that founder and soft-serve saint Alexa Norlin was planning on opening a storefront, I have been patiently awaiting the day when her creative composed cones and ice cream sandwiches would become twice as available. I'm happy to announce that the day has finally come. Normal Ice Cream has opened a storefront at 169 E. 900 South, and they'll still maintain their mobile location inside Trolley Square. Both are open from noon to 10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The menus are different at both locations, so plan accordingly.

Utah Cheese Award Deadline

Local chieftains of curd take note—Friday, Aug. 23, is the deadline to submit your most coveted of cheeses to the Utah Cheese Awards (utahcheeseawards.com). While this local event prioritizes cheese submissions, those who are creating charcuterie, bread, honey and candy are also welcome to submit. After going through a rigorous battery of qualifying exams, products are submitted to a panel of judges who decide on the winner for each category. The whole affair concludes with a reception to honor those most talented of artisans. Instructions and entry forms can be found on the organization's website—and may the best cheese win.

Quote of the Week: "Ice cream cravings are not to be taken lightly."

—Betsy Cañas Garmon

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net