Macabre Beer 

Mike Riedel

You may be familiar with many of Utah's craft beer pubs and restaurants that pepper the Wasatch Front, but there's one that may not be on your radar. Beer Zombies is owned by Chris Jacobs, a beer blogger and entrepreneur from Las Vegas. Jacobs started his beer career as a blogger, and was able to transition into beer festivals and, eventually, beer bars. In July 2019, The Beer Zombies Bottle Shop and draft room opened its doors to the public, focusing on a small, curated selection of packaged beers that can be enjoyed on-premises or to go. Six months later, Beer Zombies SLC debuted.

Beer Zombies collaborates with various California breweries to produce their macabre, themed line of beers. When these special beers hit Beer Zombies' Vegas bar, they also hit SLC's pub exclusively. Recently two new Beer Zombie beers hit our market, and I had to jump on them.

Beer Zombies - The Hoppy Horror Picture Show: It pours a creamy-looking bleached white top, full and rich, standing three fingers high with big, thick, bubbly lacking. The body is slightly hazy with some clarity, actually, and a nice lemon-yellow glow, with a tinge of green. A great hop aroma hints at slightly fruity citrus, but goes into a thick tropical note somewhat like mango and pineapple. There's even a little earthy dank as well, following nicely and complementing the rest of the scent, with no single hop aroma overwhelming the others. A touch of light malt sweetness provides excellent balance also.

The flavors seem to stick to simpler basics. It's surprisingly light-bodied, almost session-like, but a decent malt backbone supports the palate, showcasing some nice hop flavors. The hop angle is a bit less nuanced than the nose hints at, though, with light touches of juiced orange and a slight herbal quality, as well. Finishes quickly, with not much aftertaste but with a hint of lighted malt sweetness.

Overall: Medium-bodied throughout, but trending much sharper, more bitter and drier in finish than is typical for a New England-style IPA. A great sense of drinkability, refreshment and dryness lingers medium long with some bitterness, but far shy of the roundness or smoothness that's expected out of 9.1 percent "hazy" ale.

Beer Zombies - Evil Haze: The body is a medium gold color that is lighter at the edges. It is very hazy, but shadows of shapes are visible with only a light bit of fuzz. The head is large and very fluffy, with a cloud-like appearance—pure white with good head retention. It has a nice aroma that starts showing itself off as soon as the can is cracked, not a very strong aroma but a pleasant one. There is a bit of a peach scent with a generic floral aroma, and some alcohol comes through if the nose lingers over the glass for longer than a moment.

Up front, a strong peach flavor comes through. It tastes sweet at the front of the tongue, then as it moves to the center of the palate, it delivers a bit of alcohol with more of the same mellow peach flavor. There's a light bit of blood orange at the back of the palate, while alcohol lingers in the finish.

Overall: It's a pretty good New England-style IPA. The hop aromas and flavors are appealing, but they are both very mellow. The beer mostly has a peach character, and although the can notes that this is only a spooky 9.666 percent ABV, it has a rather pronounced alcohol aroma and flavor.

Besides these beers, there's an impressive line-up of locals on draft and in cans and bottles. Located at 153 S. Rio Grande Street, Beer Zombies is part of the HallPass food hall, joining its sister company SkinnyFATS, at the Gateway Complex. It's well worth checking out. As always, brains ... um, cheers!