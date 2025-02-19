Lost Acorn Gallery art and event space profile 

Jake Matsukawa

Mitchell Harned and Parker Thompson

Tucked away on the corner of 6th Ave and L Street, Lost Acorn Gallery is one of the few spots left in Salt Lake City fully dedicated as a community art space. The owners, Mitchell Harned and Parker Thompson, stay busy. While these places are fewer and farther between nowadays, the venue has been open for four years, and is in full swing.

Harned and Thompson sat down with City Weekly to discuss the gallery, which is divided into a working area for artists in the back and a small-sized gallery area in the front. Harned teaches his glass-making passion through classes. "Our main income is teaching classes about stained glass, fused glass and blown glass," Harned explains.

Additionally, Harned and Thompson have thrived opening up the space for other events, from comedy performances like Chandler Hatch's "Don't Tell Utah" last May, art exhibits like "Afro Magik, a Juneteenth Exhibition" last June and charity events like "Art Market for Palestine" last July. They also host events like tea-tasting and tea blend-making; "Movie Mondays," where different films are shown in the evening; and feature their specialty Trap Kitchen SLC burgers. They even support small businesses with their "Moon Market" full of local artisans. It truly is an eclectic spot.

In the past, Lost Acorn also included space for DJs to spin at art events, as well as dedicated music shows. Local R&B singer, Lady Infinity, debuted her song "Earthquake" in 2023 at Lost Acorn, along with a lineup of local musicians including JT Hiskey, Hyrum Stephens and Gavanni.

Parker Thompson

Lost Acorn Gallery

Unfortunately, the venue is not allowed to host live music events anymore due to its location in the Avenues neighborhood, there having been noise complaints in the past. However, Harned's and Thompson's view of art has always extended to local music events as well. The aforementioned burger catering Trap Kitchen SLC, also run by Harned and Thompson, is regularly present at the electronic music after-hours warehouse Plumhouse.

Now, their newest monthly series, "The Homies," offers a local art showcase for all of Harned's and Thompson's friends. The series is scheduled to continue every first Friday of the month following the inaugural event on Friday, Feb. 7. They hope for new talent to be displayed across artistic mediums, ranging from upcycled clothing by Sierra Hisle to wall murals by Ash Amos.

"All the artists included are people we have worked with at the Acorn previously, or people they know personally," Harned notes. For this last event, artist Comi Mahak—who has been bicycle-riding buddies with Thompson for 12 years—showcased his street art, calligraphy art and tattoo art. This makes the events special, because it gives Harned and Thompson a chance to show off their close friends and curate a creative hangout. Other artists included this past month were Kayleigh Hermansen, Myka Vela, Mia, Still Grimey, Cam Lund, Acadia Herbst, Andrew King, Yetti Glass, Simone Gordon, Annie D, Devin Mitchell and Nicolette Dolan.

"We hope it grows to be a way for the participants to be able to count on a sale or two each month—help everyone pay their bills and feel validated as artists," Harned adds. Artists across all media know only too well how challenging it can be to thrive, especially when times are economically tough. It's also times like these when it is most crucial to keep creating art.

Harned further explains that he believes the purpose of Lost Acorn is "to give people a place to feel validated as an artist. It's incredibly difficult to feel like an artist these days. It's nice to have a place to make a sale every once in a while to make it feel like you're still an artist."

Along with "The Homies" monthly series, Lost Acorn is hosting an upcoming group exhibition depicting the challenge and celebration of women and LGBTQ+ life called "What It Feels Like" on March 21. Meanwhile, "Glass 101" classes will be held all Tuesdays, Thursdays and most Wednesdays in February. This is the perfect date night or gift idea for the one you love, even after Valentine's Day.

Check out the hidden gem of Lost Acorn Gallery (752 E. 6th Avenue)—especially "The Homies" monthly series. You can stay up to date with their events on Instagram @lostacorngallery.