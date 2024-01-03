Looking back, and moving forward, after the highs and lows of 2023. 

At the beginning of the year, I was still processing my brother's sudden death. Shortly after that, I watched in horror as our governor signed away the rights of trans youth to access gender-affirming health care during the last legislative session. Then, last spring, one of my closest friends succumbed to a life of mental illness and took her own life.

This new year—2024—is an election year. And I am holding my breath, because I suspect that the all-knowing folks on Capitol Hill will probably use our children as political pawns once again.

More real talk: 2023 had plenty of shiny and glittery moments.

I celebrated my first wedding anniversary to the most beautiful human. My partner and I planted a beautiful garden. I get a tremendous amount of pleasure from eating food I have grown. And despite laws that remain on the books in Utah—poised for the day opponents of gay marriage can turn back time like they did with abortion—our very queer union is still legal and intact.

I made a new friend who has become more like a brother from another mother.

I danced to a lot of live music this year. My soul needed these things.

Seeing my kids come into their own brings me joy, and the politicians cannot legislate that.

My daughter is thriving and, as she says, "What is Christmas without H-R-T? Cismas!" She has excellent care, despite our government's best efforts to change that.

Most real Talk: I learned a lot in 2023. I will learn more in 2024.

As I look ahead at 2024, I am thinking about slowing down and connecting more. We need more kindness in the world and, when I take a moment to slow down, I realize how beautiful connections are and how we truly need more love in this world.

In 2023, my goal was to dance more and to live with intention. In 2024, I'll focus on loving life and people more.

I do not believe that all you need is love ... I believe we need acceptance, too. But right now, I simply want to love and take moments to pause and enjoy the ride. My hope for you, dear readers, is that you will have a 2024 filled with love. We certainly could all use more of it right about now.

