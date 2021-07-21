Looking a Bit Grim? 

click to enlarge

(WARNING: If you have a weak stomach, don't read this!)

Chicken Little isn't exclaiming "the sky is falling," at least, not in the American West. Sadly, even Utah's rattlesnakes are so dry they've lost their singing voices, and the drought has made the equine population similarly hoarse. Despite our state's "chosen people" status, we're right in the middle of it—wondering when God will smile again.

Yes, I've considered it; so have you—the prospect that today's warming trends and extreme weather may only worsen. Should that be the case, it means that humanity, and the world as we know it, could actually come to an end. That's a rather bleak scenario, but the reality is that Mother Nature—with some assistance from a careless civilization—has always had it "in" for us. The climate shift is only one of her weapons, pandemics are another. The short of it: She's vowed to kill us all.

What a lovely thought! My eternal optimism is deteriorating. The question isn't whether or not Mother Earth is trying to murder us, the question is how will we deal with the looming apocalypse.

Do you remember "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb?" It was the ultimate tale of how to deal with a horrifying, imminent event. So, I'm writing a new book—"Climate Change: Robinson's Recipes for Going Down with the Ship"—a kind of orchestral arrangement of the Titanic's final verse of "Nearer My God to Thee," but with the newer theme of global warming. While it will make no bones about the severity of the situation, it should help make the end a bit less dreadful.

We may not be able to stop climate change, but at least we can die with smiles on our faces.

Can it be averted? Let's face it, we've been accelerating in the wrong direction for centuries—at least since the beginning of the industrial age—and mere momentum has worsened the threat. While we should have realized what we were doing a long time ago, the latest run of intense weather and freak storms—and badly-apportioned rainfall—has framed the severity of the climate situation.

In the interest of helping all my friends to deal with this impending crisis, the book will include ten Ford-has-a-better-ideas on how we can keep ourselves happy during the plunge. Here they are:

1—Hoses. One must never give up entirely. Until the pipes have gone totally dry, a $1.39 cast iron lawn sprinkler allows you to pop-open your favorite umbrella and enjoy the welcome sound of pitter-pat. Just don't forget to change out of your Italian leather shoes.

2—Having an adequate supply of folding, temporary fire shelters for the entire family—maybe even a few gallons of Dijon mustard so that the bears can season us properly, post barbecue, before it's down-the-hatch.

3—Sleeping in a bathtub of cold water so as not to put a strain on the electrical grid. Should the unimaginable happen, it will also prevent third degree burns, as well as keeping you cosmetically salvageable for the undertaker. The sadness of the no-viewing funeral can be avoided, just by keeping ourselves hydrated.

4—Getting that electric car. Yes, it's electric, but it takes a hefty amount of fossil fuels to generate the electricity to charge it.

5—Acclimatizing oneself by daily oven workouts. Sticking your head and upper body into the family oven for one hour a day will lessen the shock of the 130-degree outside temperatures.

6—Using old Xmas trees to replace the dead elms in your yard. Having seen the early onslaught of trees dying of thirst, this innovative use of our Christmas discards can be a more aesthetic treatment than zero-scaping. For an even brighter effect, leave the bulbs and ornaments on, and set up a solar panel to keep them lit.

7—Sacking your old senator and congressmen. This may seem to be of little use for the global heating and drying lakes, but believe me, there's method in my madness. Shutting off a major source of hot air could substantially lower ambient temperatures, and you've heard of "Soylent Green," haven't you? When the crops have all failed, the congressional puree can sustain America's starving population.

8—Adding wheels to your old water skis. Connelly has come out with a new line of skis: Sidewalker Slalom. They come equipped with 75 feet of line and a special bumper attachment to boot. Another added feature is the ah-oo-gah horn, for the protection of those who don't realize the danger of being run-over by a water-skier on your neighborhood street.

9—Doing yoga exercises while attempting to remember how winters brought 600 inches of snow, and how it was a rare day when temps soared above 100. Why the yoga? Because it's probably the best way to meditate into oblivion. The current crisis requires that.

10—And, learning how to get melted tar off your doggy's paws. Goof Off, originally intended for removing gum and other tenacious substances from almost any surface, has revised their package instructions to include: how to remove hot tar from your pet's paws. Guess it's time to stop walking the dog, but some things will change for the better—we won't need poop-bags when the doggies are pooping dust.

In the meantime, the world must try its best to restrict mankind's contribution to climate-change destruction. And yes, rather than worrying about what the world will do to us, we need to be vigilant on what we're doing to our world.

Well folks, there you have it. Just like Dr. Strangelove, we can embrace the end. After all, we should only worry about that which we can control, and the world, without a few miracles, is headed for the brink. Smile!

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.