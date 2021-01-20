click to enlarge

Long Life Vegi House Reopens

Long Life Vegi House (2561 S. State Street, 801-467-1111, longlifevegihouseut.com), a pioneering restaurant in Utah's vegetarian food scene, has reopened after closing its doors during the pandemic. Their lengthy vegetarian menu features several Chinese classics, many of which feature plant-based meat—the vegetarian General Tso chicken and the tofu in spicy garlic sauce are two menu standouts. Though Utah's vegetarian options have become more diverse in recent years, Long Life's consistent use of fresh ingredients and wide variety of vegetarian—and non-vegetarian—entrees have made it an important part of our local food scene. Here's to a long life for Long Life.

Upcycling Community Huddle

Green Urban Lunch Box (thegreenurbanlunchbox.com) and Mountain West Hard Cider (mountainwestcider.com) will be hosting an online community huddle about food upcycling on Jan. 21. Upcycling is a practice of reducing waste by creating ways to turn imperfect ingredients into something high-quality and usable, and this event will offer ideas on how people and business owners can do that. Green Urban Lunch Box will discuss their longtime collaboration with Mountain West that makes B-grade apples harvested by their FruitShare program into A-grade ciders. Reducing food waste is a crucial step in building a more sustainable agricultural system, so local players in the hospitality biz could stop by and take notes. The event is free to the public and takes place via Zoom at 7 p.m.

Food Memoir Writing Class

Writing about food is one of the most entertaining and rewarding ways to celebrate one's love of eating, but it can be a daunting task. Luckily, the SLCC Community Writing Center (slcc.edu/cwc) will be hosting a workshop all about food writing on Jan. 23. The workshop is designed for those who are interested in sharpening their writing skills when it comes to expressing their innermost feelings about the food they eat. Attendees will learn how to apply several different writing genres to food writing, so those looking to compile a recipe book or compose a lengthy essay about your favorite local burger will be equally enlightened. The event will take place online and free registration can be completed via the Community Writing Center's website.

Quote of the Week: "I realized very early the power of food to evoke memory and I wanted to be a part of that." –José Andrés