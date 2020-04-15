 Lonely Wanderer | Music | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

April 15, 2020 Music

Lonely Wanderer 

Branson Anderson finds sincerity in his own sense of isolation.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
MIKE THORNBRUE
  • Mike Thornbrue

While the coronavirus has presented challenges to many musicians, for others, the socially distant life is normal. A disciple of the wandering folk artist lifestyle, young Nevadan-turned-Ogdenite artist Branson Anderson is living his life, business as usual. The release of his video for "To Kill a Mockingbird" (out Wednesday, April 15) confirms visually what his music suggests—that Anderson knows the value of going it alone, and getting to know oneself along the way.

The song comes from his 2019 album Applecore, Baltimore, which is full of meandering folk songs. Dylan-esque vocal delivery mixes with a contemporary zing, owing perhaps to Anderson's affection for the music of Jack White. His twang, often delivered as a soft sigh, serves up classic folk tropes while maintaining originality, or at least a searching for originality.

While Anderson's early years were spent chasing novelty, he tellingly admits, "I understand now that a person can sing something untrue with enough sincerity to make it true, and spark a good feeling in an audience. 'Sincerity' is more the term I'm shooting for than 'authenticity' or 'different' or 'unique.' Sing with sincerity, and all that will come, I think."

Anderson also saved up good money to produce his music as professionally as possible, ultimately turning to the talents of Utah resident and nationally-renown folk artist Joshua James to record the album. "Applecore, Baltimore is one step closer to what I am going for but still not there yet," Anderson says.

It does seem, however, to be a perfect example of his learned inclination for storytelling combined with his impulse towards authenticity. "When music first started really impacting my life at a young age, I admired a singer more when I knew they wrote their songs and I believed what they sang was all true," he says. "When I was a kid, I really believed that Johnny Cash 'shot a man in Reno.' I didn't understand that he was writing about a character, and I was disappointed to find that he didn't really do that. That instilled in me an attitude to write as truthfully as I could about myself."

Lately, however, he's found himself revising that attitude, spinning his own untruths that still ring with that sincerity. One song, "Jelly Man," marks a startling departure from the big-hearted narratives on the rest of the album—a feverish dream of a song that Anderson gasps with a grit not found on the rest of the album. "The engine brakes on the semis droning over the underpass make my migraine white with heat," hes says. As the song devolves into discordant melodrama, his growth as a songwriter becomes apparent.

Anderson admits that part of the reason he sticks to typical folk melodies and territory is because nothing new or unique would come as long as he was pushing for it. "It won't be possible to do something that hasn't been done before if you're trying too hard," he says. "It helps not to try too hard at something and go with what feels right."

More evidence of this development can be found in "To Kill a Mockingbird," the final track and the one for which he made his lonely video. In the song itself, he's "out of town, chasing all the fresh debutantes," but throughout the video, he's alone—wandering downtown Ogden one minute, hanging out in the Heavy Metal Shop in the next (a discordant image thanks to Anderson's cowboy good looks and rancher-style get-up), setting fire to a bird cage in the final scene. It's a lonely tableau glossed over with both wryness and a winking flash of longing. Almost like a premonition, it was filmed right before the coronavirus hit.

When considering the song, Anderson describes the tension between letting hard-to-ignore criticism weigh you down, versus embracing hope and continuing to give freely what you can. Lyrics like "the world is so lonely a place because it's full of people" follow Anderson as he meanders the streets, birdcage swinging from his hand. "I found there was a contrast of two feelings, inadequacy and potential," he says. "It's scary for me to put 'To Kill a Mockingbird' out there and sing it in front of people, especially people that know me, but I hoped the song was good and I didn't want it to go unheard."

The video's images, capturing the uncertainty of going it alone, will likely resonate with anyone dealing with the trials of quarantine or social distancing. Anderson says, "I have this joke that I've been practicing social distancing all my life, and am therefore practically bred for this situation."

With spring festival dates cancelled, Anderson is spending his time reading, writing and toiling without too much concern for the loss. If anyone happens to listen to his music during this time, they'd do well to follow his example. He says warmly, "People that have something to offer need to see that you're putting out what you have to offer, because it gives them inspiration and courage to do so themselves. Maybe they'll think, 'I could do that too and maybe even do a better job.' I hope they do."

Find his video on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eClFaeJkSLo&feature=youtu.be) and follow him on bransonandersonmusic.com.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More Music »

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

More by Erin Moore

  • SLC Music News: April 13

    Online music classes via UVU, Clayton Smalley,
    • by Erin Moore
    • Apr 13, 2020

  • Hel is a Place Online

    And while most people are finding fresh new ways of getting online inspired by not being able to go out, the artists of local electronic label Hel Audio are way ahead of the curve.
    • by Erin Moore
    • Apr 8, 2020

  • SLC Music News: April 6

    Jazz master class, Royal Bliss live stream and at-home Instagram karaoke
    • by Erin Moore
    • Apr 6, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Music

  • Hel is a Place Online

    And while most people are finding fresh new ways of getting online inspired by not being able to go out, the artists of local electronic label Hel Audio are way ahead of the curve.
    • by Erin Moore
    • Apr 8, 2020

  • Solo Sounds

    In a time of isolation, Jacob Skeen shows the talents of an actual one-man band.
    • by Erin Moore
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • No-Shows

    Exploring the reality of an extended closure of live-music venues—and the impacts on booking.
    • by Erin Moore
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Mysterious Luxury

    Ivouries make their mark from Salt Lake City to China.
    • by Kara Rhodes
    • Nov 21, 2018

  • Drifting and Settling

    Charting folk singer and guitarist Tom Brosseau's path from North Dakota to Utah.
    • by Nick McGregor
    • Dec 12, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation