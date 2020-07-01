click to enlarge

Localz Bistro Opens

Checking out the menu for the recently opened Localz Bistro (1850 E. 9400 South, 801-432-7604, localzbistro.com) has got me curious. I'm seeing everything from ceviche to poutine here, along with two different types of shrimp & grits, pasta, gourmet hot dogs and jambalaya. Based on early reviews and some primo social media photography, Localz Bistro looks like it's swinging for the fences. Could this be the cross-continental Southern-inspired comfort food joint that we've been waiting for? Either way, it has opened up in an area typically dominated by restaurant chains, creating a tasty local alternative for Sandy diners. Since it's bringing all this potential goodness to the table, I think I can forgive the 'z' in its name. Maybe.

Bullfrogs for Dinner?

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has finally made its stance on eating bullfrogs public, and the world may never be the same. A recent blog post by Ja Eggett describes how catching bullfrogs in Utah can actually help curb the population of these warty behemoths, which are considered invasive by wildlife officials. Eggett also explains some of the best methods for catching a bullfrog; adding hooks and grasshoppers to a bobber seems to be the best bet. Once you've snagged a few froggos, Eggett further pontificates on the cooking techniques that should be applied for some tasty homemade frog legs. Summer is young, folks. Get out there and eat some bullfrogs.

Welcome to PopDish

The Lehi-based startup known as PopDish recently released its food discovery app via Apple and Google Play app stores. I've spent some time on the app, and it's great for people who love to document their culinary journeys through the Wasatch Front. PopDish puts food pics front and center, so users can choose restaurants based the food they see, rather than simply written reviews. It's also designed to be community-based—the more photos and info you contribute, the more unique badges and in-app popularity you get. The app still has a few bugs to work out, but I could see this being a fun way to compile user-generated dining content for more visually-stimulated foodies.

Quote of the Week: "Just because a frog says he's a prince doesn't mean you should kiss him. For all you know, he might better serve society as a pair of buttered legs on someone's plate." –Julie Wright