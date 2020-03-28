Local Resaturants Serving You 

|RESTAURANTS
|UPDATED SERVICES
|PHONE / SITE
|3 Cups
|Phone
|385.237.3091
|Alemexo
|Online
|alamexo.com
|Antica Sicilia
|Online
|siciliamiautah.com
|Apollo Burger
|Online
|apolloburgers.com
|Arempa's
|Phone, Doordash Grubhub
|385.301.8905
|Bambara
|Phone
|801.363.5454
|Bayou
|Phone
|801.961.8400
|Bjorn's Brew Coffee
|Phone
|801.915.6438
|Blue Iguana
|Phone
|801.533.8900
|Bombay House
|Phone
|801.581.0222
|Cannella's
|Online
|cannellas.com
|Cafe Niche
|Phone
|801.433.3380
|Cafe Rio
|Online
|caferio.com
|Cafe Zupas
|Phone, Online
|
801.746.0138 cafezupas.com
|Caputo's
|Phone, Online
|
801.531.8669 caputos.com
|Cancun Cafe
|Phone
|801.355.0343
|Carl's Cafe
|Phone
|801.943.5138
|Chabaar
|Online
|chabaarbeyondthai
|Chile-Tepin
|Phone, Online
|
801.883.9255 chile-tepin.com
|Chinese Cuisine
|Phone
|801.270.0188
|Cluck Truck
|Phone
|801.750.6508
|Core Life
|Online
|corelifeeatery.com
|Copper Onion
|Online
|thecopperonion.com
|Cubby's
|Phone
|385.455.9904
|Cucina Wine Bar
|Phone, Online
|
801.322.3055 cucinaslc.com
|Cupla Coffee
|Phone
|661.607.3190
|Current
|Phone
|801.326.3474
|The Daily
|Online
|thedailyslc.com
|Dolcetti Gelato
|Phone
|801.485.3254
|East Liberty Tap House
|Phone, Online
|
801.441.2845 eastlibertytaphouse.com
|Fav Bistro
|Online
|favbistro
|Garden Cafe at Grand America
|Phone
|801.258.6708
|Goodwood BBQ
|Phone
|801.495.4840
|Gourmandise The Bakery
|Online
|Greek City Grill
|Online
|greekcitygrill.com
|Hallpass
|Online
|hallpassslc.com
|Handle
|Phone
|435.602.1155
|Harbor Seafood
|Phone
|801.466.9827
|Himalayan Kitchen
|Phone
|801.328.2077
|Hoof & Vine
|Phone
|801.569.4645
|Hub & Spoke
|Online
|hubandspokediner.com
|HSL
|Phone
|801.539.9999
|Itto Sushi
|Online
|ittoutah.com
|Kyoto
|Online
|kyotoslc.com
|Laziz Kitchen
|Online
|lazizkitchen.com
|Litle America Coffee Shop
|Phone
|801.596.5708
|Manoli's
|Phone
|801.532.3760
|Market Street Grill
|Online
|marketstreetgrill.com
|Mark of the Beastro
|Phone
|385.202.7386
|Millcreek Coffe Roasters
|Phone
|801.595.8646
|Mimi's Cafe
|Phone, Online
|
801.261.0266 mimiscafe.com
|Oasis Cafe
|Online
|oasiscafeslc.com
|Oh Mai
|Phone
|801.575.8888
|Olympus Burgers
|Online
|olympusburgers.com
|The Pie Pizzaria
|Phone
|801.582.5700
|Pago
|Online
|pagoslc.com
|Pizzaria Limone
|Phone
|801.953.0200
|Red Iguana 2
|Phone, Online
|
801.214.6050 rediguana.com
|Red Rock Brewery
|Phone
|801.521.7446
|Rusted Sun Pizzaria
|Phone
|801.483.2120
|Saffron Valley
|Online
|saffronvalley.com
|Salazar's Cafe
|Phone
|801.485.0172
|Schmidt's Pastry Cottage
|Online
|schmidtspastry.net
|Sharon's Cafe
|Phone
|801.278.9552
|SLC Eatery
|Phone
|801-355-7952
|Sicilia Mia
|Online
|siciliamiautah.com
|Squatter's
|Phone
|435.649.9868
|Spitz
|Online
|spitzrestaurant.com
|Stanza
|Phone
|385.746.4441
|Taco Taco
|Online
|tacotacoslc.com
|Taqueria Los Lee
|Phone
|385.259.0764
|Tiburon
|Phone
|801.255.1200
|Tradition
|Phone
|385-202-7165
|Trio
|Online
|triodining.com
|Vertical Diner
|Online
|verticaldiner.com
|Vessel Kitchen
|Online
|vesselkitchen.com
|Vive Juicery
|Phone
|801.875.8923
|Wasatch Brewery
|Phone
|801.783.1127
|Wing Nutz
|Phone
|801.727.7813
|Won Won Kitchen
|Online
|wonwonkitchen.com
|Yellowfinn Sushi
|Phone
|801.466.2600
|Zest
|Phone
|801.433.0589