Local Resaturants Serving You 

March 27, 2020 Eat & Drink » Dining

A list of Utah restaurants still serving

RESTAURANTS UPDATED SERVICES PHONE / SITE
3 Cups Phone 385.237.3091
Alemexo Online alamexo.com
Antica Sicilia Online siciliamiautah.com
Apollo Burger Online apolloburgers.com
Arempa's Phone, Doordash Grubhub 385.301.8905
Bambara Phone 801.363.5454
Bayou Phone 801.961.8400
Bjorn's Brew Coffee Phone 801.915.6438
Blue Iguana Phone 801.533.8900
Bombay House Phone 801.581.0222
Cannella's Online cannellas.com
Cafe Niche Phone 801.433.3380
Cafe Rio Online caferio.com
Cafe Zupas Phone, Online
801.746.0138 cafezupas.com
Caputo's Phone, Online
801.531.8669 caputos.com
Cancun Cafe Phone 801.355.0343
Carl's Cafe Phone 801.943.5138
Chabaar Online chabaarbeyondthai
Chile-Tepin Phone, Online
801.883.9255 chile-tepin.com
Chinese Cuisine Phone 801.270.0188
Cluck Truck Phone 801.750.6508
Core Life Online corelifeeatery.com
Copper Onion Online thecopperonion.com
Cubby's Phone 385.455.9904
Cucina Wine Bar Phone, Online
801.322.3055 cucinaslc.com
Cupla Coffee Phone 661.607.3190
Current Phone 801.326.3474
The Daily Online thedailyslc.com
Dolcetti Gelato Phone 801.485.3254
East Liberty Tap House Phone, Online
801.441.2845 eastlibertytaphouse.com
Fav Bistro Online favbistro
Garden Cafe at Grand America Phone 801.258.6708
Goodwood BBQ Phone 801.495.4840
Gourmandise The Bakery Online
Greek City Grill Online greekcitygrill.com
Hallpass Online hallpassslc.com
Handle Phone 435.602.1155
Harbor Seafood Phone 801.466.9827
Himalayan Kitchen Phone 801.328.2077
Hoof & Vine Phone 801.569.4645
Hub & Spoke Online hubandspokediner.com
HSL Phone 801.539.9999
Itto Sushi Online ittoutah.com
Kyoto Online kyotoslc.com
Laziz Kitchen Online lazizkitchen.com
Litle America Coffee Shop Phone 801.596.5708
Manoli's Phone 801.532.3760
Market Street Grill Online marketstreetgrill.com
Mark of the Beastro Phone 385.202.7386
Millcreek Coffe Roasters Phone 801.595.8646
Mimi's Cafe Phone, Online
801.261.0266 mimiscafe.com
Oasis Cafe Online oasiscafeslc.com
Oh Mai Phone 801.575.8888
Olympus Burgers Online olympusburgers.com
The Pie Pizzaria Phone 801.582.5700
Pago Online pagoslc.com
Pizzaria Limone Phone 801.953.0200
Red Iguana 2 Phone, Online
801.214.6050 rediguana.com
Red Rock Brewery Phone 801.521.7446
Rusted Sun Pizzaria Phone 801.483.2120
Saffron Valley Online saffronvalley.com
Salazar's Cafe Phone 801.485.0172
Schmidt's Pastry Cottage Online schmidtspastry.net
Sharon's Cafe Phone 801.278.9552
SLC Eatery Phone 801-355-7952
Sicilia Mia Online siciliamiautah.com
Squatter's Phone 435.649.9868
Spitz Online spitzrestaurant.com
Stanza Phone 385.746.4441
Taco Taco Online tacotacoslc.com
Taqueria Los Lee Phone 385.259.0764
Tiburon Phone 801.255.1200
Tradition Phone 385-202-7165
Trio Online triodining.com
Vertical Diner Online verticaldiner.com
Vessel Kitchen Online vesselkitchen.com
Vive Juicery Phone 801.875.8923
Wasatch Brewery Phone 801.783.1127
Wing Nutz Phone 801.727.7813
Won Won Kitchen Online wonwonkitchen.com
Yellowfinn Sushi Phone 801.466.2600
Zest Phone 801.433.0589
