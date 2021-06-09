click to enlarge

Local Doughnut Bracket Results

If you're not following The Donut Critic (@donutcritic) on Instagram, you're missing out on some quality doughnut content. As June 4 was National Doughnut Day, The Donut Critic created a bracket that included 16 of Utah's finest doughnut establishments, and opened the polls for his followers to vote on their favorites. It all came down to Donut Star (213 E. 12300 South) and Chubby Baker (soon opening a storefront at 317 E. 900 South), but it was Chubby Baker that ended up taking the win. I'm already a fan of Donut Star's cronuts and I can't wait to check out Chubby Baker's storefront once it opens. Yay for doughnuts!

Bakes and Bubbles Opens

I'm a late convert to the squishy, sweet and caffeinated joy that is a well-prepared milk tea with boba, but there's no going back now. Thankfully, places like Bakes N' Bubbles (6014 S. State Street, 385-220-8100) are opening up like mad for the summer. Their Instagram (@bakesandbubblesutah) is currently packed with whipped beverages featuring coffee, matcha, taro and traditional Thai tea. The drink menu is front and center at the moment, and it's filled with mango smoothies and lychee specialty drinks. It won't be long before the "bakes" section of the menu gets rounded out with cookies and other treats, so keep this one on your radar.

Sushi Yu Opens

The Thai Basil in Riverton recently rebranded to Sushi Yu (2778 W. 12300 South, 801-878-7562, sushiyutogo.com), an all-you-can-eat sushi bar, so color me excited. There aren't many sushi restaurants like this in my neck of the woods, so I'll be paying this place a visit sooner rather than later. In addition to the all-you-can-eat dine-in menu, sushi fans can order up any of Sushi Yu's signature rolls online for takeout. If this is your first visit to an all-you-can-eat sushi place, just remember to stick to the rules—eat all your rice, pack up your leftovers and only share with tablemates who have also ordered the endless option.

Quote of the Week: "The optimist sees the doughnut; the pessimist sees the hole." –Oscar Wilde