LIVE MUSIC PICKS: MARCH 5-11 

Independent Music Media

THURSDAY 3/5

Soul Asylum, Local H

Soul Asylum haven't been the most consistent bunch over the course of their 30-plus year career, but there's ample reason for the band's on-again, off-again trajectory. Leader and founder Dave Pirner has, at times, a tendency to wander off on his own, while the untimely death of bassist Karl Mueller from cancer in 2005 naturally short-circuited the band's progress as well. Still, given their early post-punk credentials—a status they shared with such like-minded ensembles as Green Day and, to a lesser extent, Nirvana and other members of the grunge crowd—they deserve credit for having transitioned from an initial template built on anarchy and excess to a status that brought them proximity to mainstream success. That result was due in large part to major label affiliation, and a subsequent series of albums that spawned their big breakthrough. While the eight-year gap between 1998's Candy from a Stranger and 2006's The Silver Lining, caused in part by Mueller's illness and death, impacted that trajectory, a spate of new albums released over the past decade—the aptly dubbed Delayed Reaction and Change of Fortune and now, an upcoming offering (also tellingly-titled), Hurry Up and Wait—indicates that Soul Asylum are recommitted. Also stay tuned for Pirner's upcoming memoir, Loud, Fast, Words, a collection of lyrics and stories about the songs. Now, with able support from similarly resilient rockers Local H, it's an excellent opportunity to experience them first-hand. (Lee Zimmerman) Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 8:30 p.m., $28 presale; $30 day of show, 21+, metromusichall.com

Colby Barrios

FRIDAY 3/6

S2_Cool, Le Dad, Teilani

Stuart Maxfield is the man behind the experimental electro-pop act S2_Cool, one of Provo's ... well, coolest acts right now. Laced in equal parts with winking synths and funked-out slap bass, he effortlessly synthesizes grooviness with indie-pop aesthetics. These qualities are immediately apparent on tracks like "Girl No Pressure," which opens up his chill 2019 release Flavor—a hidden local gem that hopefully everyone in Provo is listening to, and everyone in SLC should listen to if they're not already. His work, more than anything. recalls the dreaminess of synth-pop expert Toro Y Moi minus the sad boy vibes, and includes a little extra weirdness á la the changeable, experimental guru Young Guv for good measure. Before that release, he'd collaborated with Laura Lamn on clubby tracks like "Boyfriend" and "Move Like You Mean It" in 2017, and remixed the incredibly boppy track "Fun" by Kaskade the following year. After all that, Maxfield has another full-length release, Shun the Yuck, due out Friday, March 6. It features a slew of collaborators contributing percussion, vocals, horns and piano, among other things, and indicates what must be a real dynamic piece of work for the electronic beat-slinger. The album release show will feature fellow locals Le Dad—whose boy-band vocals throw standard moody-boy internet electronica for a loop—and neo-soul-driven, soft pop artist Teilani. If you want a night of truly hip and compelling tunes, don't miss this show. (Erin Moore) Velour, 135 N. University Ave., Provo, 7:30 p.m., $10, all ages, velourlive.com

Eddie Chacon

Best Coast, Mannequin Pussy

American rock duo Best Coast is on the road in support of their newly released album Always Tomorrow. Described as a "story of a second chance," this record is a self-reflection of songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Bethany Cosentino's 10-year career, and her journey from a life of partying to sobriety. In 2009, Cosentino was a college-dropout who had started sending songs to childhood friend and future guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Bobb Bruno. This collaboration rapidly turned into the band the indie world now knows and loves. Now on their fifth record, they've created an album that is a kind of successful trust fall from the platform that was created by their critically-lauded 2015 album California Nights. The new album creeps into an early aughts alternative sound with a proto punk attitude, providing its individual edginess. "Fine Without You" is one of the album's hard-hitting tunes, completed by romantic lyrics that contain a slant of independence and themes of the empowerment of going it alone. The first single from Always Tomorrow, "Different Light," is a strong alt-rock-styled song with rolling rhythm, shrilling solos and heavily driven drums. The lyrics involve seeing life through a sober lens and give a hopeful perspective, while still pushing the high energy with distortion cutting through the upbeat vocal melodies' production. Joining Best Coast on tour is the rigid indie band Mannequin Pussy. Their lingering tension between sounds of sweetness that lead to explosiveness swallows the audience without a chance to escape, making them an ultimate touring opener. This kind of sonic combination in one night creates the perfect space to explore and accept your inner angst. (Kenzie Waldon) Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 8 p.m., $20, 21+, metromusichall.com

SUNDAY 3/8

Midnight Palm, Beach Death, Downtown Lovenote Massacre, Matt & Grey

When everyone's internal clock strikes 5 p.m., a collective rumbling begins, making people want to escape to their own personal oasis—perhaps a sunny beach somewhere with endless margaritas and good tunes to relax to and have a good time. If that vision sounds appealing, local indie-pop band Midnight Palm is the one to create the atmosphere of this beach-hut haven. Their dreamy psych style has made them regulars at local venues the last two months. Their current hustle in the SLC music scene has been accompanied by their first foray into recording their own music, an experiment that seems promising so far. One original song, "I Don't Die," features a surf rock beat, with guitarist and lead vocalist Gwynnejamen Franklin keeping the electric rhythm alive with heavy distortion and highly energetic vocals. Their cover of John Grant's song "Outer Space" is a slow and solemn rendition featuring soothing harmonies that are comfortably intimate. Their live presence is distinctive, too—the frontwomen wearing matching attire like cheetah print jumpers and pink bob wigs, gives a happy hour vibe and establishes a space of carefree inclusivity. Kickstarting the night will be the garage indie beats of Beach Death, the alternative blues of Downtown Lovenote Massacre and Mark & Grey of the local rock band Heavy Rollers, all boiling up to the blistering summertime feel of Midnight Palm. It will be a Sunday well spent to salute the weekend away. (KW) Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, 7 p.m., free, 21+, theurbanloungeslc.com

Travis Pitcher

WEDNESDAY 3/11

Moodlite, Brother., Stephanie Mabey

Up-and-comers Moodlite have been busy. The four-piece are a little over a year old, and have been making slow-but-steady pace with song releases and shows around the valley. The group has a rather romantic history. The three original members—friends Tor Carlson, Evan Fleming and Katya Schweiner—continued their college interest in music production into a long-distance jam-when-we're-together relationship that resulted in Schweiner leaving her career track in California to return to Utah to work on music full time (see more in our Jan. 30 feature). With the addition of bassist Sean Eckel, they've been able to round out their electro-soul sound and push forward with singles like the newly released "Jaded," which moves a little past their signature smoldering aesthetic towards a more pulse-racing pace. The expertly-produced music easily translates to a live experience, which makes them a great pair with fellow local hustlers Brother. The Provo-based group have been active for quite a while, and have undergone some real changes in the time since they started out. Their 2016 album Volume I featured folky harmonies and spare instrumentals, an acoustic guitar at the forefront, falling in line with a lot of what was happening in Provo at that time—but it holds up as pretty, ear-catching stuff. They began switching gears in 2018 with altogether rockier, moodier singles (think Band of Horses with some grit) that led up to the 2018 EP Volume II and their jam-meets-chill 2019 single "Don't Worry." Stephanie Mabey, another long-time working artist, opens and could present either side of her musical personality—dramatic, wistful songstress, or experimental, whimsical protagonist of her own wildly-spun stories. Be sure to catch these three distinctive and special locals live together at Soundwell's equally special new concert series, Hive Live. (EM) Soundwell, 149 W. 200 South, 8 p.m., $5, 21+, soundwellslc.com