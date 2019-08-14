LIVE MUSIC PICKS: AUGUST 15-21 

click to enlarge Renata Raksha

THURSDAY 8/15

Flying Lotus, Brandon Coleman Spacetalker, Salami Rose Joe Louis, PBDY

On July 23, 2012, Flying Lotus released "Between Friends" on Adult Swim's Singles block, a normal move for him as a regular producer for Adult Swim's iconic late-night bumps. The song featured Earl Sweatshirt and a previously-unheard-of rapper, Captain Murphy, who together created one of the best tracks of that year. A week later, a second Captain Murphy song appeared, and the internet sleuthing machine percolated. Is it Tyler? Earl slowed down? Rejjie Snow claimed the identity to snatch some celebrity. Of course we couldn't rule out FlyLo himself as a suspect, but Captain Murphy also seemed unlikely to be just one person. Then November 2012 came, and the Duality mixtape hit. It was good—like really good, featuring Jeremiah Jae, Teebs, Samiyam, Lotus and more. Eventually, Captain Murphy decided to come out, at a live set in LA's Low End Theory (RIP). At this show, FlyLo revealed "I am Captain Murphy," an identity he took to avoid identity altogether. "I want to see if it's any good first without any co-signs," he told XXL in 2013. "I want to see if motherfuckers are really gravitating towards it." Flying Lotus has rarely rapped since, mostly sticking to producing, but the Captain Murphy minisaga is evidence of his thoughtful place in this decade's evolution of rap production. Since then, Flying Lotus has remained one of the most interesting producers to work with, as evidenced by his 2019 release Flamgra, which features collaborations with Solange, Little Dragon, David Lynch and more. It's also a stage performance you don't want to miss. (Parker S. Mortensen) Union Event Center, 235 N. 500 West, 8 p.m. $27.50-$30, all ages, theunioneventcenter.com

Courtney Barnett, Snail Mail, Choir Boy

This trifecta might just be the crown jewel of the 2019 Twilight Concert Series. Start with headliner Courtney Barnett, one of indie rock's sharpest purveyors of self-deprecation and, currently, heavy touring: In 2019 alone, she's visited South America, Mexico, Eastern Europe, the U.K. and Asia, making her one-off summer stop in Salt Lake City cause for celebration. Her ability to narrate daily minutiae with a deadpan lyrical delivery, while contrasting it with scorching guitar freak-outs, makes her something to witness. Her albums Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit (2015) and Tell Me How You Really Feel (2018) are bona fide voices of the millennial generation. "I like exploring the little things and putting a magnifying glass over them," Barnett tells City Weekly. Opening is Snail Mail, hailing from the same spiritual and stylistic tree as Barnett. Frontwoman Lindsey Jordan might have just turned 20, and her debut full-length Lush might be less than a year old, but Jordan relates her ever-evolving tales of teenage indifference with a mournful worldliness that highlights the importance of mental health. Local openers Choir Boy double down on this focus, with frontman Adam Klopp flipping the insult he copped as a Cleveland teen playing punk with an angelic voice into a heartbreaking run of romantic releases like 2016's Passive with Desire and 2017's Sunday Light. After this hometown show, Choir Boy keeps up the star-studded itinerary, playing Denver, Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles with Snail Mail, before joining hybrid hardcore hellraisers Ceremony for a run of cross-country shows. (Nick McGregor) Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, 6 p.m., $10 presale; $15 day of show; $50 VIP, all ages, twilightconcerts.com

FRIDAY 8/16

Wayne "The Train" Hancock, Lean Canteen

They don't call Wayne Hancock "The Train" for nothing. His affinity for Texas traditions has been an essential part of his musical mantra ever since he won his first performance competition at the age of 18. Now known as a champion of authentic juke-joint honkytonk, he underscores his reputation through an insurgent stance and an uncompromising attitude. He is, in every sense, an authentic outlaw, evidenced by the fact that he once described himself on his website as "like a stab wound in the fabric of country music in Nashville. See that bloodstain slowly spreading? That's me." The man doesn't mince words. Then again, his influences say it all, given that he derives his sound from such iconic originals as Hank Williams, Hank Snow and Jimmie Rodgers. He's established a style that's best described as "countrypolitan"—a mix of roots, rockabilly and western swing. It's retro-sounding for sure, but out of this world as well. And for good reason: A Hancock CD was once brought along on the space shuttle. As for Hancock himself, he puts in plenty of long-distance travel here on Earth—he once claimed that his van had racked up nearly half a million miles. "My mission was to make good music," he told The Daily Times of Tennessee in 2018. "I never intended to make music for money. There's nothing wrong with making money, but when that's all you're looking for, there's something wrong with that. I believe in playing for the people, not for the money." That's a notion that we frugal folks can appreciate. (Lee Zimmerman) The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, 7 p.m., $18 presale; $20 day of show, 21+, theurbanloungeslc.com

TUESDAY 8/20

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Stonefield, ORB

It's undeniable that rock music in the 2010s has stagnated somewhat in comparison to previous decades, but any music fan worth their salt can still name a handful of younger acts pumping fresh life into the genre. With each passing year, it's increasingly evident that King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard is one of those acts. The Melbourne-based septet is one of the most prolific and ambitious creative forces in rock today, with each album veering off into wildly different styles and sounds while still retaining the band's distinct brand of psychedelic quirkiness. From the fuzzed-out garage punk of 12 Bar Bruise to the jazz fusion noodling of Quarters! to Flying Microtonal Banana's dive into Middle-Eastern tuning systems, there doesn't seem to be a single shade of rock music Stu Mackenzie and co. won't enthusiastically absorb and bend to their will. In addition to averaging two full-length releases a year since 2012, the band has plenty else going on—their record label, Flightless Records, is quickly becoming one of Australia's foremost indie labels, and they've been organizing their own Gizzfest music festival since 2015. King Giz is currently gearing up for their second release of 2019, an excursion into thrash metal and stoner rock called Infest the Rat's Nest, as well as touring, which includes a stop here in Salt Lake City. Fellow Australians, the psych-rockers Stonefield, and ORB open. (Nic Renshaw) The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, 7 p.m., $25, 21+, depotslc.com

