LIVE MUSIC PICKS: AUGUST 1-7 

click to enlarge Caleb Chandler

FRIDAY 8/2

Wynonna & The Big Noise

Over the course of her star-crossed career, Wynonna Judd's life story has gone from fairy tale to soap opera with some frequency. Her singing success made her one of the reigning queens of country, beginning with the partnership with her mother Naomi in the duo known simply as The Judds. This success was confirmed later when she became a solo artist, with record sales soon adding up to millions. Yet she's also been very public about her personal struggles—with her body image, with romance and with the controversy she courted when it was revealed that she had a child out of wedlock. Indeed, she's dealt with enough drama to fuel the kind of country songs for which tears in one's beer are a crucial component. However, when she shared her story on Oprah, she attracted an even wider audience, one that related to her common humanity, her devotion to philanthropy and her innate ability to rebound from setbacks and take those struggles in stride. Numerous Grammy nominations, chart-topping recordings and continued critical kudos have marked her career for 35 years, providing further cause to foster a devoted fan following. Now at the helm of her band The Big Noise—which also features her husband, drummer and producer Cactus Moser—she's reaping renewed credibility with the Americana crowd, with a huge creative boost to boot. An artist who's never been afraid to bare her soul, Wynonna has amplified her efforts in a way that befits her new band's name. (Lee Zimmerman) Dejoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, 8 p.m., $45–$125, all ages, dejoriacenter.com

click to enlarge James Dean

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

Authenticity isn't easily attained; you either have it, or you don't. While Josh Hoyer's hometown of Lincoln, Neb., might not boast the reputation of, say, Memphis or Chicago when it comes to birthing the blues, it is a haven for a blue-collar ethic, a place that's experienced turbulent times and compelled those who dwell there to turn to music for soothing and sustenance. It's not surprising, then, that Hoyer's sound references other classic influences as well—the archival imprint of Stax, Motown, Muscle Shoals, New Orleans, Detroit and Mississippi in particular. Supported by the superior group of musicians that make up his band, Soul Colossal, he's taken his music to locales near and far—"far" as in 25 states and 37 cities in six European countries in 2017 alone. Indeed, on average, the band plays 150 dates a year, and brings their superb reputation for celebratory showmanship. The group, which currently consists of Hoyer (keyboards/vocals), Blake DeForest (trumpet), Mike Keeling (bass), Benjamin Kushner (guitar)and Larell Ware (drums), also has four studio albums to their credit, including their latest, Do It Now, which was released in January. Hoyer himself made his way into the mainstream as a contestant on Season 12 of The Voice, singing a version of The Chi-Lites' hit "Oh Girl" for his audition, and later, the R&B classic "In The Midnight Hour" during the final rounds. Unfortunately, he was eliminated, but have no worries because Hoyer's credibility is colossal indeed. (LZ) Gracie's, 351 S. West Temple, 6 p.m., free, 21+, graciesslc.com

click to enlarge Krista Schlueter

SATURDAY 8/3

Kristen Chenoweth and the Utah Symphony

Bring your picnic, blankets and chairs to hear one of the most revered voices of our generation at Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater's unique open-air setting. Kristen Chenoweth—best known for originating the role of Glinda in Broadway's Wicked—joins the Utah Symphony for a night of show tunes, laughter and inspiration. Not only will she undoubtedly sing some Wicked hits, but songs from other roles she has played, from Phantom of the Opera to Promises, Promises. The Tony winner also has a storied film and television career, appearing on the Fox hit Glee, where she performed several numbers that might be included in the setlist in Park City. Younger audiences will recognize Chenoweth from her turn in the Disney Channel Descendants movies, in which she plays Maleficent. She has recorded a number of studio albums, featuring Broadway favorites and a Christmas collection, as well as original music. Her range knows no bounds, and her love for Broadway and vocal storytelling will be on display under the stars in this unique mix of beautiful music, voice and setting. (Amanda Taylor) Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, 7:30 p.m., $60, all ages, deervalleymusicfestival.org

click to enlarge Chloe Sells

MONDAY 8/5

Stef Chura, French Vanilla

Something striking happens when a young artist brimming with potential finally finds her own sound. Moving from reticence to relentless intensity paid off big time for Detroit's Stef Chura, whose new album Midnight, released in June on Saddle Creek Records, represents a propulsive dispatch from the badlands of youthful ennui and emotion. Where Chura's 2017 debut, Messes, sounded ambiguous and austere, with her hesitant voice lost in the mix, on Midnight she comes across loud and clear. "Dreaming of/ Being nice" she howls over jagged guitar shards on "Scream;" describing "My girl" over and over on "3D Girl," she sounds equally disembodied and distraught over the spiritual bondage of gender stereotypes. Album opener "All I Do Is Lie" represents a sneering update on Liz Phair's brand of vehement indie rock, while its closing bookend, "Eyes Without a Face," starts slow before exploding into a minor-key stomp. Throughout Midnight, bass lines and kick drums burst out of speakers, an auditory compliment to the production work of Car Seat Headrest's Will Toledo. But Stef Chura deserves all the credit for stuffing Midnight with muscular post-punk moments like "Method Man" and vibe-drenched psychedelia like "Love Song," both of which end up taking narrative journeys completely contraindicative of their straightforward titles. "I'm usually dealing with the context of what I can't say or haven't said," Chura says in a news release for Midnight. "I used to only find peace in complete disorder, because order seemed completely not possible for me." It'll be fascinating to see how she and her band translate that controlled chaos to the Kilby Court stage; arrive early for a danceable shot of French Vanilla from the queer-aligned, no-wave-influenced dance-punk collective. (Nick McGregor) Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, 7 p.m., $12 presale; $14 day of show, all ages, kilbycourt.com

click to enlarge Jimmy Fontaine

WEDNESDAY 8/7

Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, DJ Drama

Relatable feel-good music is the perfect sonic backdrop for summer, and this month, Salt Lake City's big jam is marked by heavyweights in the rap game: Wiz Khalifa and French Montana. Khalifa is famous for putting Pittsburgh on the map for hip-hop heads, with his smooth voice blessing buttery Cardo-made tracks on mixtape after mixtape of compelling stoner vibes. He managed to survive industry beefs and the pitfalls of the fast life to get involved in movies, business ventures and even Oreo cookie commercials. French Montana, meanwhile, burst onto the scene with Max B and transitioned from doing "Goon Music" to club hits like "Unforgettable" and "Pop That." Montana had always known how to put himself in a good position in the game, as evidenced by his new single with the City Girls, "Wiggle It." If that wasn't enough, this lineup includes Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama as well. Granted, Salt Lake City tends to get these blockbuster concerts mid-week, when the artists happen to be coming from or going to a more densely populated area. It isn't ideal, because waking up early for work after a concert isn't much fun. But when it all rounds out, you can't deny that as summers go, we've got a very impressive lineup here—with more to come. (Keith L. McDonald) Usana Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, 7 p.m., $51-$475, all ages, saltlakeamphitheater.com

click to enlarge Denis Leupold

Backstreet Boys, Baylee Littrell

Backstreet's back, indeed. On the Salt Lake stop of their DNA World Tour, the original five members of the popular boy band celebrate more than 25 years of stardom. Featuring hits from the past that'll make you nostalgic, and new jams that will become fast favorites, the tour celebrates the success and staying power of Kevin, Howie, AJ, Nick and Brian. Fresh off a residency in Las Vegas, the band has shared that they're excited to engage with their fans once again—a reunion which will include several nights in Hawaii, a Backstreet Boys first. This world tour is their biggest in 18 years, showcasing their 10th studio album, DNA, which is their most original to date. "We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA. We're really proud of that," Kevin Richardson told E!. DNA debuted at No. 1, to favorable reviews from critics and fans alike. Anyone who has ever been a Backstreet Boys fan will not want to miss this exciting new chapter in the lives of the talented and determined musicians. Baylee Littrell joins as a special guest. (Amanda Taylor) Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, 8 p.m. $80-$200, all ages, vivintarena.com