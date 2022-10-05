Let's Do the Time Warp Again 

Ian White

After a long and hot summer, spooky season finally kicks off as Halloween events start popping up around town. There isn't a shortage of fun fall events, but here are a few music-related ones that you may want to plan for as we usher in the creepy season.

Witches Night Out @ The Monarch Oct. 27: Ogden has been undergoing pretty significant changes over the last couple of years. Construction never seems to end in the downtown area, but one positive that's come out of the congestion is The Monarch on Historic 25th Street. The building got its name from the massive monarch butterfly mural on the upper deck entitled "Monarch in Moda," and has become a landmark for the historic street. Witches Night out is a free event to attend, with a full night of activities including a Stevie Nicks dance party, pole performers, tarot readings, witchy vendors and workshops guests can pay to attend. Starting at 6 p.m., a broom-making class takes place that costs $100 per person with limited availability. Similarly, there will be a class creating pottery pinch pot pumpkins. There are limited spots available for the class taught by an instructor from Curly Tail Studio. Sign up for the broom making and pottery classes before the event at themonarchogden.com, and be sure to wear your best witchy attire to this spooky gathering.

Get Freaky @ The Saltair Oct. 29, 29, 30: Dancers will flock to one of the biggest musical Halloween events at the end of October as the historic Saltair transforms into a mecca for lovers of EDM. The massive event takes place over three days, and for the first time since the event's inception, the weekend will go through Sunday night in addition to Friday and Saturday. Among dozens of musical guests slated to perform are headliners Ganja White Night, The Glitch Mob and Zeds Dead. Get Freaky is a chance for people to cut loose and dance to their hearts' content. Because of the size of this show, it's a good idea to check out the FAQ page on Saltair's website so you have all of the information needed before going in, including ticket pricing, what time to arrive, where to park, what you are and are not able to bring inside the venue, and much more. Basic details for the event are that it's an 18+ show, and the pricing is $65-$250. Get Freaky goes from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets and all other necessary information can be found at thesaltair.com.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show @ Peery's Egyptian Theater, Ogden Oct. 28, 29, 30: It's impossible to celebrate Halloween without one of the most beloved cult classic movies of all time. Creeping up on the film's 50th anniversary, fans flock each year in droves to see this classic on the big screen. Raucous movie goers fill the historical and gorgeous theater ready with their bags of props, using them at the right moments during the film. The costumes are on point, and everyone gets on their feet to do the Time Warp once more. The annual Halloween bash at Peery's Egyptian in Ogden begins at 5:30 p.m. with a pre-show party with food and drinks. The screening will begin later at 7 p.m. Tickets for the party and the screening of the movie including props are $35, and tickets for the movie and props only are $15. Don't miss your chance to see a stage full of Frank N. Furters, Eddies and Riff Raffs. Costumes are of course encouraged for the event. Tickets can be purchased at ogdenpet.com.

Halloween Extravaganza with The Plastic Cherries, Dad Bod, Casio Ghost, DJ Rockin' Robin @ Urban Lounge Oct. 28: This spooky rock show in Salt Lake will be perfect if you're looking to rock out with some local favorites. The headliners have dubbed the event, "The Plastic Cherries' Very Cherry Halloween Extravaganza." The group has had a very busy year, from debuting their first album as a duo, to becoming a full band, to releasing a new single, "Lovers on the Run," as a fully formed band. Their reverb-soaked nostalgia-inducing tunes will put a spell on you, but their fans will make the show truly beautiful to behold; The Plastic Cherries "Moon Unit" are the loyal fanbase who show up to the concerts in support of the band in enthusiastic and wacky costumes. The Moon Unit goes all-out for shows on regular days, so they're sure to be out in full force for this Halloween Extravaganza. Catch these SLC favorites for a fun night on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at theurbanloungeslc.com.