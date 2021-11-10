Let's Be Game for Change 

click to enlarge

Here's something all you football aficionados will relate to: There's palpable excitement during the pre-game tailgate party. Engulfed in the warmth of perfect autumn weather, the fans are stuffing down the burgers and brats, and kegs are being drained. The revelry is on a grand scale; today is the big game. The Reds are playing the Blues. It's the last game of the regular season and there's a holding-your-breath, cliff-hanging feeling among the revelers. This is the contest that will decide who goes to the big bowl game.

After the twirling batons have landed and the fourth quarter is over, the Blue marching band plays its rousing victory number. The mostly-home-team fans are ecstatic. The final play of the game included a Red team fumble, a turnover, and a 93-yard touchdown. Everyone wonders, for just an instant, if there's a possibility of a flag on the play. But, no, the touchdown is uncontested, and the kick is good.

The scoreboard is blinking victory—Blues, 37 to 31—and triumphant fans are jumping the railings and flooding the field. The goal-post suddenly looks like a tree laden with ripe fruit, the fans weighing down its branches. In moments, it is lying on grass, and friends are hugging, giving each other the high-fives for the stunning and decisive win.

But not every bleacher-creature is happy. Joe Timminson, a rabid Red-team supporter, had good money on the game. He'd taken the time to carefully study the odds, and he firmly believed that the Red would outplay their competition by at least a six-point margin. Now he's faced with the understanding that gambling is, at best, a crap-shoot—that the statistical reasoning for bets is anything but reliable. He's also rueing the moment when he's forced to explain to his wife that she can't buy the dress she loved in Macy's window.

Others in the stadium are filing toward the exits, displaying tortured Red despondence and muttering their miserable disappointment—that referee calls stole the game and that the Reds had really won. A few minutes later, the venue is almost deserted, kettle corn and beer cups strewn everywhere.

That's the way competition works. Two teams vie for dominance, but only one can win.

Fifteen minutes after the goal post crashed to the Astroturf, fans are out on the roads, headed home. Inside a Porsche 911, a 56-year-old man just can't let it go. He's almost crying to his wife—how he can't believe the Blues won. There are similar conversations going on, all along the interstate—both sad ones and jubilantly-happy ones. Many are listening to the radio recaps of the game. But then it happens.

Fans are in shock at the words of the sports commentator: The Decider Committee, an appointed group of supposedly unbiased game arbiters, has issued a post-game pronouncement. The score of Blue 37 to 31 has been adjusted. The game has been given to the Reds, and there's an immediate juxtaposition of fan emotions, transforming the happy into depressed ones, and the demoralized into the joyous.

One doesn't have to have a highly-developed sense of fairness to know that something terrible has just happened. Who gave the Decider Committee the right to change the score? Who took the almost superhuman efforts of the Blues and invalidated their fight?

Owing to some obscure NFL regulations, final game scores can be adjusted under certain circumstances. There are no hard, fast rules on just when such "special circumstances" take precedence over the numerical score, but, while such situations are rare, this is apparently one of them. The committee gives no justification, explanation, or apology. The final score is Reds, 31 to 28. Red fans are ecstatic and Blue fans—as soon as they're home—will be crying in the leftover beer.

Of course, the above scenario will never become a part of American football. It is something no fan could ever accept. And yet, it describes, with shocking accuracy, the establishment of the Electoral College and the gross inequities possible when its electors make exceptions to the popular vote. It is one of the obvious defects in our democracy.

Sadly, the defective elector system can be manipulated to allow final scores—votes—to be ignored or discarded, and the Red team is working overtime to take advantage of the Electoral College glitch—understanding that, anytime Blues win a victory, electors can change the result. Democratic? Hardly.

In their horrifying attempts to corrupt the voice of the majority, Republicans are trying to change the definition of our democracy; they are doing everything they can to, first, keep their opponents from voting—by gerrymandering and imposing unfair restrictions on mail-in ballots—and second, by allowing the popular vote to be manipulated by partisan electors who are corrupt enough to do their party's bidding, fairness be damned.

The Republican election machine is working to rob us, as voters, from having our votes count. The corruption goes as far as conducting loyalty litmus tests on all those "nonpartisan" officials who are charged with providing fair elections—removing those who embrace integrity and replacing them with loyal Reds. Honest election officials and conscientious state leaders are being systematically purged.

Though I'm a supporter of states' rights, I am appalled that our federal government allows states to tamper with something as important as a national election, and actually promotes, by abdication, the manipulation of election results. The Electoral College is one of our great mistakes, and it needs to be eliminated. We should not be forced to live with something that threatens to derail our political system.

Let's face it. No football fans would ever accept such an exploitative system—one that allows disregard for majority decisions and drains the blood and life from America's democratic foundation.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.