LDS Activism, Polygamy and Sexual Violence and Activism within 

LDS Activism

Feel intimidated by those self-important congressional and state representatives of yours? You might be even less inclined to speak up if you were raised in a Mormon, trusting and non-threatening environment. LDS Dems is sponsoring two Lift Up Your Voice: Reaching Your Representatives events with Emily Ellsworth (@editoremilye) to discuss how to be more effective and creative in contacting your representatives, getting your voice heard and igniting change. Former U.S. Rep. Karen Shepherd will be there, too. Seats are limited, and are first come, first served. Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, 801-652-0737, Thursday, May 25, 7-9 p.m.; Provo City Library, 2nd floor events room, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Tuesday, May 30, 7-9 p.m., bit.ly/2qBnpwK

POLYGAMY AND SEXUAL VIOLENCE

Polygamy—it's not just the Duggars. There are ways to talk about it and ways to recognize its pervasive abuse. The Utah Coalition Against Sexual Violence is offering the certificate course Polygamy, Plural Marriage, and Sexual Violence to shed light on the unique cultural aspects of plural marriage. There's an overview of the issues, terminology and facts surrounding polygamy and plural marriage in Utah. This is no joke. A former child bride of Warren Jeffs is seeking millions from the polygamist leader. Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault, 284 W. 400 North, Ste. 103, 801-764-0404, Tuesday, May 30, 6:30-9:30 p.m., free, ucasa.org

ACTIVISM WITHIN

Maybe you've been avoiding the news, you know, because it makes you bat-shit crazy. If you're fearful for the future; frustrated about protecting public lands, air and water; angry at political polarization, and just want to hide, there might be some relief. You can join Beyond Against: Activism from the Eye of the Storm for a weekend of exploring the soul of activism. It's a workshop retreat for seasoned and blossoming activists from many areas and perspectives. It promises new connections—to self, to community and to the power and wisdom found in the natural world. This is a way to empower your work and build bridges. Canyonland Field Institute Field Camp, 1320 Highway 191, Moab, 435-259-7750, Friday, June 2, 3 p.m. -Sunday, June 4, 3 p.m., $165-$225 sliding scale; $150/person for groups of three or more, bit.ly/2qF6pDA