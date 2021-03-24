click to enlarge

Last Suppers at Blue Plate

We're all broken up about the announcement of Blue Plate Diner's (2041 S. 2100 East, 801-463-1151) closure, which is scheduled to take place on May 4. I hope any fans of this Sugar House social hub will take some time between now and then to pop in for some chile verde, pancakes, omelets or one of their famous benedicts. Blue Plate was one of the local restaurants that first flipped the foodie switch in yours truly, and I'll always be grateful for its all-day breakfast, presidential menus and always letting me swap pancakes for toast with my omelets. I know I'm not the only one who will grieve the loss of this Utah institution.

Pretty Bird's Second Location Opens

Chef Viet Pham's successful fried chicken joint Pretty Bird (146 Regent Street, prettybirdchicken.com) has officially opened its Sugar House location (675 E. 2100 South). Those familiar with the first location's cozy space will find this second location a bit more spacious, and Pham has mentioned plans to use the larger kitchen for all kinds of new fried chicken innovations for Salt Lake. Among those innovations will be the restaurant's crispy tenders which will be served a la carte or wrapped up into a roll. Fried chicken aficionados who have yet to pay this place a visit now have even less of an excuse.

Mr. Charlie's To Open in Draper

Fried chicken news abounds today, as I've just heard that Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers (554 W. 4500 South, 801-803-9486, mrcharlies.com) will be opening their next location in Draper at 592 E. 12300 South. The first location of Mr. Charlie's made waves with its dedication to the humble chicken finger, one of the world's most perfect foods. The Mr. Charlie's team mentioned a hope to open in early May via their Instagram page, but we'll keep an eye out to see when this local fried chicken favorite opens its doors in Draper. When it all goes down, I'll be snagging a tray of chicken fingers and toast to celebrate.

Quote of the Week: "Even when I get the fried chicken special of the day, I have to dig into it like it's filet mignon." –Viola Davis