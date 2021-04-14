click to enlarge

Koino Poké Opens

Midvale's Fort Union area continues its quest to ensure any and all types of cuisine are available within walking distance, with Koino Poké (7186 Union Park Avenue, Ste. B, 801-948-4771, koinopoke.com) joining the ranks. For the most part, Koino sticks to the traditional playbook of this Hawaiian dish that finds luscious slices of sushi grade fish placed gently atop a bed of rice, veggies and sauces. They've also adopted poke burritos into the mix, taking a cue from the popularity that sushi burritos have recently enjoyed. Diners can build their own bowls or snag one of Koino's signature dishes—all of which can be converted into burrito form. If you're craving fresh poké on Fort Union, check this place out.

Millcreek Nutrition Opens

Those fond of working out and getting active in the Millcreek area will want to check out Millcreek Nutrition (970 E. 3300 South, Ste. 8, 801-603-3004, facebook.com/millcreeknutrition), a juice and smoothie bar that just celebrated its grand opening. Their menu touts protein-rich and vitamin-enhanced smoothies and bowls that active folks will love to incorporate into their diets, but the junk-food enthusiasts will dig their protein waffles and house-made energy drinks. From the looks of their Instagram page (@millcreek_nutrition), this is the kind of place that will feel right at home in the Millcreek area. It's a fresh take on the juice bar concept, and I'm looking forward to checking out those energy drinks.

SoHo Food Park Accepting 2021 Applications

One of the reasons that SoHo Food Park (4747 S. Holladay Boulevard, sohofoodpark.com) is my food truck roundup location of choice is that the SoHo team does a nice job vetting their vendors. For food trucks to earn a spot in SoHo's lineup, they have to send in applications and have their operation taste-tested by the SoHo team. SoHo Food Park recently announced that they would be accepting applications from new food trucks for their 2021 season via their Facebook page (facebook.com/sohofoodpark). Essentially, interested food truck owners just need to send in a text message with the basics of their business and the SoHo team will reach out to those who would be a good fit at this outdoor dine-a-thon.

Quote of the Week: "I think every chef should have a food truck." –Jose Andres