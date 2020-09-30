 Kiitos Third Anniversary Party | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

September 30, 2020 Eat & Drink » Food News

Kiitos Third Anniversary Party 

The latest local foodie news.

click to enlarge dine_backburner_3.png

Kiitos Third Anniversary Party
The folks at Kiitos Brewery (608 W. 700 South, 801-215-9165, kiitosbrewing.com) are celebrating their third year in business with an intimate gathering of beer enthusiasts on Oct. 3 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event has been planned with social distancing guidelines in place, and guests will require face coverings while not sitting at a table. In addition to food by Jamaica's Kitchen (jamaicaskitchenslc.com) and cupcakes from Sweet Vinyl Bakeshop (facebook.com/sweetvinylbakeshop), you'll get live music and the unveiling of some new Kiitos beer varieties. Most of the festivities will take place outside, and Kiitos has set up multiple serving areas to keep lines short. Happy birthday, Kiitos!

Brunch at Brewvies
October is upon us, which means it's time to cram in as many horror movies as possible. Luckily, Brewvies Cinema Pub (677 S. 200 West, 801-355-5500, brewvies.com) has officially kicked off its October Sunday Brunch series. Every Sunday in October, hungry horror fans can see a free movie at noon while enjoying breakfast burritos, pancakes and mimosas. This weekly event starts off on Oct. 4 with Jordan Peele's timely shocker Get Out. Space will be limited for these events, and interested patrons can reserve a spot in person by visiting the Brewvies ticket counter. Upcoming films will include The Addams Family (1991), Death Becomes Her (1992) and Hocus Pocus (1993).

District Coffee Opens
District Coffee Co. (206 N. 200 West, 801-906-8183, districtcoffeeco.square.site) recently opened near Capitol Hill to offer fresh-brewed hotties like Mexican Mocha and Dirty Chai. In addition to their monthly specials, the familiar crowd of lattes, cappuccinos and steamers will be ready to warm you up as the weather gets cooler. It's a hip, comfy little shop that offers a great view of the Capitol Hill area where one can enjoy some caffeinated beverages while munching on local pastries or an oatmeal cookie ice cream sandwich. Those visiting on an empty stomach will enjoy some thick slices of avocado or goat cheese and red pepper toast along with some fresh bagels from Rich's Bagels.

Quote of the Week: "Anyone can drink beer, but it takes intelligence to enjoy beer." –Stephen Beaumont

Tags:

