Ken Sanders Rare Books to host Dr. Cornel West next week 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Dr. Cornel West, an author, activist and independent presidential candidate, will be in Salt Lake City next week for a speaking event that is free and open to the public.

West's all-ages and ADA-accessible remarks will be hosted at Ken Sanders Rare Books at 209 E. 500 South—Sanders' new location in The Leonardo—on Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"[West] has a passion to communicate to a vast variety of public in order to keep alive the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.," a press release from the bookseller states, "a legacy of telling the truth and bearing witness to love and justice."

West, who is known by supporters as "Brother West," is a celebrated philosopher, author of several books, producer of multiple music albums and occasional actor, having appeared in two installments of The Matrix film series. He is currently a professor at Union Theological Seminary and previously served on the faculties of Harvard and Princeton universities, where he also studied.

The event will take place shortly after the national observance of Martin Luther King, Jr's birthday on Monday, Jan. 15. In a prepared statement from West's campaign, the candidate stated that the circumstances surrounding this year's MLK Day call for "massive introspection" of a pivotal moment in United States history.

"Many of you are aware that I take great umbrage with the deodorizing, sanitizing, and Santa Clausification of Brother Martin," West stated. "You’ve heard me speak on it, you’ve read my words on it, and this year you are bearing witness to me doing something about it and much more as an independent candidate for President of the United States. As I have frequently noted, the major threat to Brother Martin’s legacy is both spiritual and moral.