Keep on Truckin'

A Deseret News reader had the right question: "Why would a Southern California port send goods destined for the eastern U.S. through Salt Lake City when Arizona ports provide a more direct route?" That, of course, was in relation to the Utah inland port-of-no-return, and how it is being promoted as a 21st-century "crossroads of the West." Enter the vexing supply-chain issues that have goods backed up in real ports and unable to dock. The New York Times made it abundantly clear that truck drivers—on whom the movement of supplies depends—are independent contractors not eligible for unemployment insurance, workers comp or organized union aid, with working conditions made more stressful by the ongoing shortage of truckers. Utah Port Authority Director Jack Hedge insists that all's well, and trucks will eventually be "greener" than the polluting machines they are now. But when will that be? And will the trucking industry even exist—or more importantly—be coming to Utah at all?

The Rail World

There's a lot going on in the Uinta Basin, and it's not a lot of good. First, the U.S. Forest Service OK'd a proposal to build the Uinta Basin Railway through the Ashley National Forest, ostensibly to "bring economic growth to the basin and address some of the volatility of an extractive industry-based economy," a Duchesne County commissioner told Utah Public Radio. That means more fracking, and according to implications from a Salt Lake Tribune story, more leaking methane from natural-gas production. Needless to say, environmental groups are opposed. Deeda Seed of the Center for Biological Diversity called out the governor in a Tribune op-ed, saying Cox thinks "spewing 53 million tons of carbon pollution—a conservative estimate—into the atmosphere will enrich our lives and make our state better." It won't.

Hunger Tax

Utah should absolutely eliminate the tax on food. Why does it make sense for the state to rake in a few dollars at the expense of the low-income and elderly? Some lawmakers—all of them Democrats—and religious leaders made a plea to eliminate Utah's 1.75% sales tax on groceries, according to a KSL report. They spoke about emergency food pantries now morphing into pantries to help people survive. And, oh yes, the state has something like a $1 billion revenue surplus, which the Legislature will haggle over soon. COVID and inflation have only made things worse, and we know how Republicans worry about inflation. Utah is among only 13 states that has retained a grocery tax despite overwhelming public opinion. And Fox 13 notes that 1 in 10 Utah homes is experiencing food insecurity. That's 102,000 families in what's supposed to be a family-friendly state. The surplus is good news. Eliminating the food tax would be better news.