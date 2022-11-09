Kanell's Farewell 

Kelly Boyce

Plato Kanell, left, and daughter Kim Nielsen, plan to close their family business after more than 100 years serving Salt Lake City.

It's the end of an era for Salt Lake City and the Kanell family who, for more than a century, have owned and operated businesses within a one-block radius of 700 South and 300 West.

Since 1918, the family has run a grocery, a TV and appliance store and, most recently, a custom furniture shop located at 711 S. 300 West. But at the end of this year, Kanell's Furniture Source—a fixture downtown—will close for good and be missed by many.

"When I told my dad it was time to close—that I was running out of ideas—he said 'Hell, yeah! Let's get outta here!'" said Kim Nielsen, who owns and manages the store with her father, 95-year-old Plato Kanell. "I was so relieved. Come to find out, he was hanging in here so long for me, hoping to provide a retirement for me."

Plato Kanell—a veteran and son of original business owners and Greek immigrants George and Angelina Kanell—weathered his share of economic ups and downs. As his family watched downtown Salt Lake City grow and change, he said, Kanell's Furniture Source had to change to keep pace.

But through all the years, the store and Kanell have maintained a reputation of a friendly staff and excellent service. Nielsen took over management from her sister in 2008. At the time, the store was known as $99 Furniture Outlet.

"I was so happy when we rebranded in 2013 and went back to Kanell's Furniture Source," she said.

Until the doors officially close, Kanell and Nielsen plan to continue showing up and happily attend to their customers—and a few unsheltered neighbors who often visit. The location is home to the Kanell family in more ways than one, as some family members lived in the back of the building for a time, adding to the mixed emotions of moving on.

Custom-made furniture was Kanell's niche over the years: Pick your style, size, fabric and color, and Kanell's would create it.

Readers may also have heard of Plato's Pillows—a frameless, plush seat comparable to a bean bag—or the original banana chair. The J-shaped, pillowed seat has been around since the 1960s, and although he cannot officially prove it, Plato Kanell is certain he invented the "Swing Low" banana-style chair many moons ago.

Nielsen said it's been difficult maintaining the store in recent years. In 2017, the building was sold to Western States Non-profit Housing, which Nielsen said brought some financial relief while allowing the store to continue to occupy its location. But sales, she said, have not been enough to keep the doors open.

"The furniture business has changed so much, and Amazon has changed the world," Nielsen said. "When my dad got sick, we could no longer take his retirement and reinvest it back into the store."

Nielsen added, "It's time for someone else to take over. For the longest time, I would say, 'My dad keeps the store alive, and the store keeps my dad alive.' We would do what we could do."

The furniture store and the Kanell family will be missed by the Salt Lake community. Closing is bittersweet, but its legacy will live on in the home furnishings of its clientele and the many fond memories of those who shopped there.