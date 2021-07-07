click to enlarge

Kahve Coffee Opens

After a solid run hosting pop-ups and takeout orders, Kahve Coffee (57 S. 600 East, 801-674-7047, kahvecafeslc.com) has finally opened its downtown storefront. Though Kahve Coffee is by definition a coffee shop, visitors should expect a slightly different experience compared to the local Starbucks. Kahve Coffee brews traditional Turkish coffee and tea, which are meant to be enjoyed slowly so the recipient can fully embrace the bouquet of heady flavors. In addition to Kahve's strong Turkish brews, visitors can expect regional pastries like baklava, borek, kunefe and Turkish fig cakes. Local coffee-shop fans will want to check Kahve Coffee out for a unique coffee shop experience filled with strong brews and tasty treats.

Asian Food Truck Festival

The food truck curators of Soho Food Park (4747 S. Holladay Boulevard, sohofoodpark.com) recently announced an Asian Food Truck Festival to celebrate some of our most popular Asian-owned mobile eateries. The event will feature veterans like Suzy Thai and Bento Bowl, along with new trucks like the Filipino-centered Crunchy Munchy. It's a great opportunity to support Asian-owned businesses while getting a wide variety of cuisine from a multitude of different Asian cultures. Soho Food Park comes complete with umbrellas and picnic tables, so attendees can enjoy this plethora of food in comfort while they dine outdoors. The festival takes place July 13 at 5 p.m.

New Menu Reveal Party at Pulp

Our friends at the Gallivan Plaza location of Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen (49 E. Gallivan Avenue, 801-456-2513, pulplifestylekitchen.com) are taking advantage of their unique space to have a new menu reveal party. Pulp has been a longtime favorite of those who like to keep things healthy, and their new menu options like Caprese avocado toast, turkey meatball skillets, chocolate chia pudding and personal charcuterie boards will be sure to please its fans. Just to be sure, however, Pulp will be offering free samples of these new menu items along with plenty of live music and $5 cocktails. The event takes place on July 10 at 6 p.m., and there is no cover charge. More details can be found via Pulp's Facebook page.

Quote of the Week: "The heart wants friendship; coffee is an excuse." –Turkish Proverb