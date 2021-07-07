 Kahve Coffee Opens | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

July 07, 2021 Eat & Drink » Food News

Kahve Coffee Opens 

The latest local foodie news.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge dine_backburner_2.png

Kahve Coffee Opens
After a solid run hosting pop-ups and takeout orders, Kahve Coffee (57 S. 600 East, 801-674-7047, kahvecafeslc.com) has finally opened its downtown storefront. Though Kahve Coffee is by definition a coffee shop, visitors should expect a slightly different experience compared to the local Starbucks. Kahve Coffee brews traditional Turkish coffee and tea, which are meant to be enjoyed slowly so the recipient can fully embrace the bouquet of heady flavors. In addition to Kahve's strong Turkish brews, visitors can expect regional pastries like baklava, borek, kunefe and Turkish fig cakes. Local coffee-shop fans will want to check Kahve Coffee out for a unique coffee shop experience filled with strong brews and tasty treats.

Asian Food Truck Festival
The food truck curators of Soho Food Park (4747 S. Holladay Boulevard, sohofoodpark.com) recently announced an Asian Food Truck Festival to celebrate some of our most popular Asian-owned mobile eateries. The event will feature veterans like Suzy Thai and Bento Bowl, along with new trucks like the Filipino-centered Crunchy Munchy. It's a great opportunity to support Asian-owned businesses while getting a wide variety of cuisine from a multitude of different Asian cultures. Soho Food Park comes complete with umbrellas and picnic tables, so attendees can enjoy this plethora of food in comfort while they dine outdoors. The festival takes place July 13 at 5 p.m.

New Menu Reveal Party at Pulp
Our friends at the Gallivan Plaza location of Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen (49 E. Gallivan Avenue, 801-456-2513, pulplifestylekitchen.com) are taking advantage of their unique space to have a new menu reveal party. Pulp has been a longtime favorite of those who like to keep things healthy, and their new menu options like Caprese avocado toast, turkey meatball skillets, chocolate chia pudding and personal charcuterie boards will be sure to please its fans. Just to be sure, however, Pulp will be offering free samples of these new menu items along with plenty of live music and $5 cocktails. The event takes place on July 10 at 6 p.m., and there is no cover charge. More details can be found via Pulp's Facebook page.

Quote of the Week: "The heart wants friendship; coffee is an excuse." –Turkish Proverb

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Food News »

Trending

Help Wanted
Music in Memoriam
High Steaks
Heel Yeah
The Light of Day
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More by Alex Springer

  • High Steaks

    Contemporary American cuisine with Southern highlights is on the menu at Porch.
    • By Alex Springer
    • Jul 7, 2021

  • Brewvies Reopens

    The latest local foodie news.
    • By Alex Springer
    • Jun 30, 2021

  • Sugar and Spice

    Biscotts Bakery and Café blends Indian flavor with European technique.
    • By Alex Springer
    • Jun 30, 2021
  • More »

Latest in Food News

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation