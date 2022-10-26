Just Us Two 

Brian Smyer

If we're lucky, we'll end up with a few great friendships in our lifetime—true friends who end up being there for years, through all of the ups and downs. Many friends will come and go, but when you find the good ones, you have to hold on to them. For singer/songwriter duo Darling and Debonair, their long friendship is the reason they work so well together musically.

Thom Darling and Claire Debonair have been singing together since about 2007. For 15 years, the duo have been jamming and writing amazing music, demonstrating a palpable connection musically that's evident seeing them perform together.

At the heart of that connection is trust and comfort. Darling mentioned that writing with Debonair has been much easier for him than other experiences in the past. "One of my favorite things is when we're co-writing, because that's something we did not do when I started. It was definitely just kind of trying to write on my own and then share these things with my friends," he said. "And now that we effectively can co-write songs together, it turns into a whole other type of dynamic where you might get discouraged if it's just yourself and you can't get the turn of phrase right. But to have this other creative force just spun up next to you makes it so that you can take a moment and these songs will just come together a lot faster. And I guess it's not even necessarily about how fast it is, but things slot together, the puzzle comes together in a way that just feels like it takes less effort. And that has really been built upon just years of trust."

Being in a full band can be difficult because there are so many moving parts, and potentially different views and ideas. Darling and Debonair have found that it's been so easy with each other that they've rarely run into issues creatively.

"There are weird deal-breakers with bands, and it's hard to find the right fit, I think," said Debonair. "And we have just been doing this for so long that I feel so lucky, like I hit the jackpot right from the bat. I didn't have to look very far. It was just right there. And because our friendship is so deep that we can trust each other and we can communicate with each other on a level that I think really encourages and is conducive to progress. We don't get hung up on weird feelings, or I can deliver some hard feedback and we can just talk and communicate with each other so well that I think that really sets us up for a lot of success."

Although these two have been creating music for so long together, they just released their debut album in April of this year, Just Us Two. They have released music separately in the past, but this is their first work as a duo that has been officially released.

Putting together an album is a challenge in itself, but Darling and Debonair kicked it up a notch, live-tracking each song. The duo wanted to challenge themselves, and especially letting go of perfectionist ideals and letting the creativity flow. "That was the hardest thing. Because the songs were there, we have been playing together for years, but we just kept holding out and holding out for this thing," said Darling. "And so letting go of all that was hard, but I think was what essentially got us to actually progress."

Darling and Debonair recorded songs that they've been playing live for years, but there's still nervousness and hesitation going in and live-tracking everything, with the pressure in getting everything right in one take. "We practiced so much. I mean, we had to be very tight, because there was not a margin for error. And I think that was the most intimidating thing for me," said Debonair.

Taking on the challenge of recording a song in one take was a way to prove that the duo are good together, and a way to show off their exquisite chemistry. "It was a show of our musicianship and kind of a calling card that we could use to promote ourselves," said Debonair. "Like, 'Hey, venue-owner, here's our album. This is exactly what you're going to get when we show up.' We're not hiding behind anything. And we put ourselves out there in a vulnerable way."

In addition to their debut album, Darling and Debonair were able to work with the Salt Lake Ballet Cooperative to put on a unique show, as the group choreographed original dances to the duo's songs. "It was so cool. I loved every bit of that. I would love to work with them again," said Darling.

After a busy year, Darling and Debonair are going to step back and take a bit of a break during the holiday season. Between releasing the debut album, playing live shows and the ballet collaboration, they're ready for some rest. "It's left me feeling a bit overworked just because I'm still doing day-job stuff. So I'm realizing that in order to sustain this, I kind of just have to take a break," said Darling.

The two have big plans for 2023, so listeners should stay tuned. In the meantime, October is the six-month anniversary for Just Us Two, and Darling and Debonair hope fans are enjoying it. "I think we have a really good intention with our music. I think we have things to say that can help people," said Debonair. "I want our listeners to know that we love them and appreciate them and if our music helps them, that's the whole goal."

Stay in touch with Darling and Debonair on their Instagram, @darlinganddebonair, and check out their music via streaming services and their website darlinganddebonair.com.