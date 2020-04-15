click to enlarge

Just the Facts, Please

Consider for a minute the coronavirus—as if you're not already! Of course, fear has taken over. The lack of leadership at the highest level of government leaves everyone to decide for themselves what's going on. States are all over the map (excuse the pun) as to what to do. Utah is an outlier without a stay-at-home order and all but one Republican candidate for governor thinks that's just fine, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah Policy polls tell us that Utahns are more worried about the economic impact than their health and that they think the media is hyping the danger. Certainly, Utah is no New York, and we're lucky we're no Florida with its crowded beaches. Now is not a time to be complacent, but it would be a great time for hard facts. We know math and know what exponential growth is like. But the governor is loathe to face the wrath of free-thinkers like Idaho rancher Ammon Bundy, who might think of moving here to run for governor.

Jostling for Position

There's a lot to unpack from the elections—how did signature-gathering play out for the GOP and just how conservative will our next governor be? The GOP candidates are vying for the conservative crown. Former House Speaker Greg Hughes made a blatant plea to conservatives in a recent commercial, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said all the "right" things to the Eagle Forum, and boy wonder Jon Huntsman Jr. has tapped his former general counsel Sen. Mike Lee to praise him as a "true conservative." Utah Policy's Bob Bernick suggested that the governor find an alternative route for signature gathering. Signatures became an option under law and against the right wing's better judgment. And Huntsman, whom polls place close behind Cox, had to pull out all the stops to gather 28,000 valid signatures amid the pandemic by the April 13 deadline. But can he now maintain the momentum? "No one is passionate about another term for Huntsman," says one Utah Policy commenter, "including Huntsman."

Farm Market Essentials

First, everyone's thrilled that liquor stores are considered essential businesses. Now we can be happy that Farmers Markets are, too. They just have to "re-imagine" how they'll do it, Fox13 News reported. Gone will be the arts-and-crafts element and the sit-down, take-out food. It will be a place for "essential food ... produce, locally ranched meats, eggs, honey, dairy, bread—stuff you would go to the grocery store for." Being in the open air might be better than getting stuck in line at the store, but we still have to deal with what the market calls "old, more curmudgeonly farmers" who don't like the idea of social distancing and a cashless process. Just wear your masks and wash your hands. The only question is how long the lines will be.