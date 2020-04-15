 Just the Facts, Please | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

April 15, 2020 News » Hits & Misses

Just the Facts, Please 

Just the Facts, Please, Jostling for Position, Farm Market Essentials

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Just the Facts, Please
Consider for a minute the coronavirus—as if you're not already! Of course, fear has taken over. The lack of leadership at the highest level of government leaves everyone to decide for themselves what's going on. States are all over the map (excuse the pun) as to what to do. Utah is an outlier without a stay-at-home order and all but one Republican candidate for governor thinks that's just fine, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah Policy polls tell us that Utahns are more worried about the economic impact than their health and that they think the media is hyping the danger. Certainly, Utah is no New York, and we're lucky we're no Florida with its crowded beaches. Now is not a time to be complacent, but it would be a great time for hard facts. We know math and know what exponential growth is like. But the governor is loathe to face the wrath of free-thinkers like Idaho rancher Ammon Bundy, who might think of moving here to run for governor.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Jostling for Position
There's a lot to unpack from the elections—how did signature-gathering play out for the GOP and just how conservative will our next governor be? The GOP candidates are vying for the conservative crown. Former House Speaker Greg Hughes made a blatant plea to conservatives in a recent commercial, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said all the "right" things to the Eagle Forum, and boy wonder Jon Huntsman Jr. has tapped his former general counsel Sen. Mike Lee to praise him as a "true conservative." Utah Policy's Bob Bernick suggested that the governor find an alternative route for signature gathering. Signatures became an option under law and against the right wing's better judgment. And Huntsman, whom polls place close behind Cox, had to pull out all the stops to gather 28,000 valid signatures amid the pandemic by the April 13 deadline. But can he now maintain the momentum? "No one is passionate about another term for Huntsman," says one Utah Policy commenter, "including Huntsman."

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Farm Market Essentials
First, everyone's thrilled that liquor stores are considered essential businesses. Now we can be happy that Farmers Markets are, too. They just have to "re-imagine" how they'll do it, Fox13 News reported. Gone will be the arts-and-crafts element and the sit-down, take-out food. It will be a place for "essential food ... produce, locally ranched meats, eggs, honey, dairy, bread—stuff you would go to the grocery store for." Being in the open air might be better than getting stuck in line at the store, but we still have to deal with what the market calls "old, more curmudgeonly farmers" who don't like the idea of social distancing and a cashless process. Just wear your masks and wash your hands. The only question is how long the lines will be.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Citizen Revolt: Apr. 16

    Earth-ish day, POP-UP pet pantries, Tend to your grief
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 15, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Apr. 9

    Got virus?, Needs drive, Pandemic impact
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 8, 2020

  • Unregulated Pollution

    The Environmental Protection Agency has decided that protection is the last thing it wants to do during a pandemic and has suspended monitoring and reporting requirements.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 8, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Hits & Misses

  • Unregulated Pollution

    The Environmental Protection Agency has decided that protection is the last thing it wants to do during a pandemic and has suspended monitoring and reporting requirements.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 8, 2020

  • Stay Confused

    This should be amusing. Some Utah Republicans are out of their minds—still—over the law allowing signature-gathering for candidates.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • Going South

    No one was surprised that rural Utah thinks the COVID-19 response is an overreaction. But there was one short clip that was both stunning and perfectly understandable. "A lot of our economy is tourism ... that's not by our choice," Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollock told KUTV News.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation