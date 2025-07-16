July Weekend Festivals Roundup 

Courtesy photo

Ogden Arts Festival

Summer is festival season—and in particular, the days leading up to Utah's celebration of Pioneer Day tend to be filled with cities and municipalities celebrating with local, smaller-scale events. Here's just a taste of some of the places you can go for some family-friendly activities, often free to enjoy, taking advantage of the warm-weather season.

Ogden Arts Festival: The spectacular Utah Arts Festival may be in the rearview mirror, but you can still enjoy a weekend of amazing visual artists, live music, food, beer garden and more. Ogden's Union Station (2501 Wall Ave) plays host to this two-day event, which showcases more than 100 artists selling their work, in addition to live muralists and other live performances, including street buskers. The event takes place Saturday, July 19 (noon – 9 p.m.) and Sunday, July 20 (noon – 6 p.m.), with two-day tickets $5 online advance/$10 on-site for adults, 18 and under free; VIP passes are also available. ogdendowntown.com/ogdenartsfestival

Draper Days: One of the biggest and widest-ranging such mid-summer festivals in the Salt Lake Valley, Draper Days spans a week including an incredibly wide array of activities for all ages. On Wednesday, July 16 at Draper Amphitheater (944 Vestry Road), "Draper Idol" includes divisions for youth under 16 and 16-and-older, judging technique, voice quality and stage presence for cash prizes and a chance to perform over the weekend on the Draper Days main stage; the competition is followed by a free outdoor screening of Moana 2. Thursday, July 17, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. brings the annual Car Show to Draper City Park, with a chance for cash prizes and a spot in the Saturday morning parade, while the evening on that same day offers a Children's Bike Parade from Draper Elementary, with decorating materials provided on site. The centerpiece event takes place on Friday, July 18 (5 p.m. – 9 p.m.) to Saturday, July 19 (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.), with activities in Draper Park including pony rides, a petting zoo, butterfly encounter, mini-golf and other kid-friendly activities, princess and superhero meets and more. Each night ends with a headliner concert at 7 p.m. (Groove Merchants on Friday, country supergroup The Frontmen on Saturday), followed by a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Most activities take place at Draper City Park (12501 S. 1300 East), but visit the website for full list of activities and locations. draperutah.gov

Courtesy photo

Utah County Lantern Festival

Utah County Lantern Festival: Gather with family, friends and other community members for the unique, contemplative experience of launching personally-created lanterns into the night. The event includes food trucks, live music and a scavenger hunt, with the water lantern launch at dusk. Admission includes the necessary materials for decorating and creating your own lantern, along with playing cards and conversation cards, a drawstring bag and entry into the scavenger hunt giveaway; attendees should plan to bring their own portable chairs if needed. It takes place Saturday, July 19 at Knoll Park (150 W. 300 South) in Salem, with additional details regarding schedule and lantern launch time sent to ticket-holders before the event. Tickets are $37.99, with children under 8 free with adult admission purchase; "sweetheart packages" are also available including a cozy blanket. waterlanternfestival.com

American Fork Steel Days: There's a colorful history for the name of American Fork's traditional mid-July festival—beginning with "Timber Day" in the 1860s and evolving through "Liberty Day" and "Poultry Day"—but for the past 80 years, it's been solidly set as "Steel Days." For that 80th anniversary in 2025, several venues host a variety of events, including ongoing events like the Quilt Show (at the American Fork Senior Center) and Art Show (at American Fork Library). The Steel Days Carnival at Mary and Art Dye Park (1000 N. 500 East) runs Wednesday, July 16 – Saturday, July 19, and includes vendors, cornhole and pickleball tournaments, and plenty of ticketed rides. Saturday also includes the morning parade (9 a.m., Main St. and 100 East) and evening concert with headliner Modern Retrospect, followed by fireworks show. Carnival tickets are $1 for American Fork residents, $1.50 general. steeldaysaf.com

Spanish Fork Fiesta Days: Spanish Fork's own festival started early, and its Fiesta Days Carnival—presented by Brown's Amusements at the City Offices Parking Lot (40 S. Main St.)—includes rides of all thrill levels in addition to midway games, food vendors and much more. Other events include a car show with live music on Saturday, July 19, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sports Park West (493 W. Volunteer Dr.), a street dance with DJ music on Saturday, July 19, 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Center St. between Main St. and 100 East), and "Spanish Fork's Got Talent" competition Wednesday, July 23, 7:30 p.m. at City Park Stage (49 S. Main St.). Carnival tickets are available individually, or limitless ride wristbands for $45 while supplies last. spanishfork.gov