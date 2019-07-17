July 4 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Feedback from Cover story, July 4, "We Predict a Riot"

The people of this state have already had their voices ignored. Remember the props? If the government won't listen, what else is there to do but protest? If they would listen to voters, this wouldn't happen. This is our state, too. So tired of the rich always getting their way ...

Debra Vasquez

The taxpayers should be paying the protesters, not the politicians. They know the wishes of the residents of SLC.

Mike Schmauch

Anyone that has been around any inland port knows that the roads start caving in and tar will get pushed to the center on the roads that all the trucks travel. And trust me, they do not get fixed because they can't. The only solution is to cement the roads, and that will not happen.|

Albert Garcia

Build it now. If we don't now, it'll just happen in the future at a lot higher price. Plus, more jobs and more work is always a good thing.

Justin Faurschou

Riddle me this ... with the population boom and consumerism at an all-time high, how do the protesters expect goods to come into the area? They're going to come, be it by rail or by trucking, and one unit train transports the cargo of around 80 to 100 semis. Would you rather the semis cause wear and tear on your roads ... would you rather they pollute the air? Because they will cause much more than a train. Also, before you handcuff yourself to a Chamber of Commerce building, try voting with your dollars by cancelling your Amazon account and online shopping. Wanna keep those conveniences? Then try to engineer a solution without stopping the economy you reap the benefits from.

Spencer Gordon

That's the idealistic view, but the end product has been far different and destructive to the area in every previous implementation. Lots of short term construction followed by piece driven contractual work resulting in very low wages.

Joe Schmidt

Definitely a lot of insight here. And among all the pros and many cons I see with this, all I can think is, "Who is gonna build the damn thing?" Working in construction and how bad we're hurting for manpower, this thing would take many, many years to finish.

Beau Southwick

News, July 4, "Final Chapter: Iconic downtown bookshop Eborn Books shutters"

Don't say it ...

Salt Lake County Library

Not nearly as iconic as Sam Weller's. Haven't been in that old building since Tony Weller moved to Trolley.

John Wilkes

It was a treasure-filled store.

Susan Lehmann

Via Facebook

The mayor of Holladay shut down Eborn?! Dude, see if I get caught speeding in your berg, a-wipe ... Eborn had a family history book for my family a few years back. It was pretty awesome, not to mention the many tens of hours I burned at the old Sam Weller. At least Ken Sanders' move was delayed.

Grady Player

Online news post, July 9, "Wrap It Up! Stan Penfold-branded condoms make for unique campaign merchandise"



Clever.

Michelle Hallett

If you don't talk about it, it will not happen. That's the Utah way.

Albert Garcia

Bees Knees

Bees are absolutely amazing. We can count on them to pollinate most of the plants around us. I, myself, love flowers and Brussels sprouts, but bees are dying at unprecedented rates. Neonicotinoids: one long word with devastating effects. These chemicals are used widely across the country, but especially in Utah for agricultural and consumer use. The effect of these pesticides on Utah's 900 native bees is catastrophic. They permeate our environment long after they are initially applied and they leave devastation in their wake. Gov. Gary Herbert, we need to take a stand against neonics now before it's too late!

Jeana Swim,

Midvale

