Jessica L'Whor in Salt Lake City 

Cat Palmer

Jessica L’Whor

On Aug. 27, Salt Lake City had the honor of being one of the final stops on Jessica L'Whor's nationwide Ask a Drag Queen tour—a bold, brilliant project that let audiences across the country ask a drag queen anything. City Weekly had the opportunity to ask Jessica a few questions ourselves.

Is there a question that comes up often, and what does it say about where we are as a culture right now?

The most common ones are about my favorite outfit, wig or performance. I love those, but I think it shows that people are scared to ask the tough questions. That's why I started this series—to allow anyone to ask me anything. It's a positive social experiment, not entrapment. Social media and politics have made people scared to say or ask anything, worrying it'll be used against them. That is not what I'm about.

Do you approach questions from kids or conservative folks differently than the questions you receive from LGBTQ+ community members?

I handle every question the same: honest and open. Sometimes people outside the queer community [might] ask in ways that come off as inappropriate, so I redirect and respond in a way that informs while keeping it uplifting. With kids, I'm Miss Jessica. My answers are filtered, all-ages, positive and fun. I love complimenting them on their outfits, too—it brings them into the conversation.

That moment when someone asked to pray with you—how did that feel?

I was shocked, in the best way. Often when prayer is offered to my community, it's to "fix" us. And a lot of us, myself included, carry religious trauma. But this woman simply wanted to pray for my well-being and praise the work I was doing. It was such a lovely surprise. I hope others take away that not every religious person has it out for us—many genuinely care about our well-being and survival.

Can you remember a performance or stop that was particularly memorable—where something unexpected or touching happened?

The Gemini in me won't let me pick just one, because honestly every stop had its own magic. ... In Salt Lake City, I felt truly connected and was asked some of the most thoughtful, memorable questions.

There were surprises, too. I got to go back to my childhood home after 18 years, which was surreal and healing. And in Salt Lake, I was asked to speak on behalf of someone's child who had passed away—that moment created a deep connection that really embodied what I see as my calling for community. Each stop had its own unique moment, and that's what made the tour so beautiful.

What message do you try to embody for queer youth navigating difficult spaces?

There are people out there who want to help make your lives better. You just have to find your community. If that's hard because of where you live, there are online resources and people who want to see you thrive. Please, please, please do not give up. It will get better. I promise.

Do you see drag as activism—or something more?

Absolutely. Sometimes that's for an individual, sometimes for a whole community. Art as activism pushes the needle when governments try to push us back. Think about Florida—after the Department of Transportation erased the rainbow crosswalk at Pulse, people immediately drew chalk rainbows over it and kept it going. Drag is similar. Especially when I show up in places that don't normally see drag—Disney Springs, Downtown Nashville, Dollywood. Visibility matters. You can hate a concept more than a person, but once people meet me—or any queen—I hope the hate in their heart dies down a little each time.

What role do drag queens play in community healing, especially during times of division?

Drag queens have always been there. From Stonewall to Pulse, from dancing until 2 a.m. to reading stories about love at drag story hour, our presence represents hope and joy. There's a reason they're trying to legislate us away—they know how powerful we are, especially when we come together.

What have you heard or experienced about SLC's drag scene?

This was my first time performing here, and I already want to come back. The fact that half a dozen local entertainers showed up just to support the show without performing—that's how a scene should be. The community showed up so incredibly, from the hosting to the aesthetics to the energy of the crowd. Everyone came together—trans folks, nonbinary folks, people in and out of drag—and it was amazing to be part of. So entertaining, too!

SLCity has its own queer resilience— how do you see this community shaping its narrative?

I was filled with pride seeing the rainbow within the city flag flying in front of city hall. That's the kind of creativity that pushes us forward. We are part of this community just as much as anyone else. We pay taxes, we grocery shop, we get traffic tickets. Why punch down? It's not fair, and we will keep rising.