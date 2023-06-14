Jay Ssandri Feature 

Savanna Frazier

It's no secret that music brings people together. It can bridge gaps between age, class, race—you name it. For young singer/songwriter Josafat Chavez, a.k.a. Jay Ssandri, bringing people together is a big part of his musical career. "I am committed to building connections and relationships within my community and beyond," he said.

While music has a long and important history in Ssandri's life, he didn't start thinking about writing music until he was about 17 years old. Heavily inspired by Ed Sheeran's The A Team, he decided to pick up a guitar and see what he could create. "It really just grabbed my attention," he said of The A Team. "There were a couple of songs that I really just loved to sing, and I wanted to replicate it. I didn't want to just sing along to it; I wanted to have something to accompany myself. That year I asked my parents for a guitar, and luckily they were able to get me one."

The hope, as Ssandri continues to put out new music, is that people can relate to his music, but also understand how long his journey has been to get where he's currently at. "I grew up really, really shy," he explained. "My singing was always behind closed doors. Never sang in front of family or anything. It wasn't until 2019 when I released a cover of a song and that was really the first time my family heard me sing."

Recording equipment can be pricey; even with today's technology, it can cost a pretty penny to get your music made. Ssandri's first song, "January," was recorded on an Xbox microphone and his phone, but completing that song as best he could fueled him to do more. "I just put it out because I just felt like I needed to put it out," he said. "Or else I wouldn't have been where I am right now with four songs out now."

Ssandri has put out a few singles so far in 2023, but one of his most exciting has been "Change of Pace," a song he dubbed the perfect road-trip anthem. The idea came to him while helping a friend move from Utah to Florida. "I came up with an idea for the first verse, the 'Heaven knows I've been searching for tomorrow / God might only know where it might lead,'" he said.

According to Ssandri, "Change of Pace" was designed to take listeners out of their day-to-day routines to seek new adventures and thrills. It does so perfectly with its luscious mix of acoustic and electric guitar instrumentation and Ssandri's soulful vocals. It's easy to imagine cranking up the volume on this one while flying down the highway on a hot summer evening.

In addition to "Change of Pace," Ssandri dropped a brand-new track this month called "Alive," another incredible showing of his voice and passion. Ssandri sings with the affection and dedication of a seasoned professional who's come a long way from those Xbox microphone/phone recording days. While "Change of Pace" is a road trip must-have, "Alive" is a song you can send to a loved one. It has beautiful visions of mountains, rivers, sunshine and that feeling of coming to life when you find love.

Ssandri's goal is to keep releasing singles on a regular basis, leading up to an EP that will hopefully be ready this fall. His first few songs were arranged by himself, but he's since found a producer in Argentina who will continue to help with his new music. "The arrangement of the songs [is] definitely a combination of mine and his interpretations, and I think that's very nice to have," he said.

With his fears being overcome, he wants to help bring people together in the community and build lasting connections. "I love music and I love finding new artists to listen to,' he said. 'I just feel like there's not too many that I've heard from at least, come out of Utah. Utah's definitely a growing place, and with that I want to see Utah more in the spotlight in the music scene as well.

"If I'm growing enough, and if I can do anything to help my city grow, other artists grow, I mean, you really can grow together because you're expanding your audience—and it's just for the love of it," he said.

"Change of Pace" and "Alive" are streaming everywhere now. Be on the lookout for more beautiful and distinctive tracks from Jay Ssandri in the future.