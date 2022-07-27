click to enlarge

During the first few days of 2021, there was a highly disturbing message being carried on the wind. Something big was going to be "going down" and it was obvious that Trump's refusal to acknowledge his loss to Biden was at the core.

We were hearing statements from Trump's inner circle—statements like "all hell's going to break loose." Americans were ready for another Trump outrage, but few could have anticipated just how bad it could get.

Through all of it, Trump was rarely silent. His ridiculous, Baby-Huey-President demeanor, with his banging on the table and strewing his breakfast on the floor, was nothing new. The "I'm the winner" tantrums and his endless gushing of lies were Trump's stock in trade, so even to the least sophisticated and educated of Americans, it was no great challenge to figure out that the terminally-blind and totally-deaf Trumpers would do something really outrageous and dangerous.

In a very real sense, Americans were prepared for what was about to follow. After all, we had a country that was being held hostage by a man who would be king, and legitimate impeachment moves by Congress—to investigate and convict the Thug-in-Chief—had already ended in his inexcusable acquittal. No honest American could have voted against Trump's impeachment.

That doesn't say much for the Republicans who voted to keep him in power. The vote had been meaningless; it had merely been a political party roll-call, with an almost-unanimous Republican "Nay."

To astute observers, the writing was on the wall. Here was a man who was so bold, dishonest and amoral, that he had effectively built a battle-wall of minions to keep his tenure safe.

It seemed that the big question was whether Trump would succeed in demonstrating the invincibility of evil. We all held our breath—we were about to find out.

Just like most every other interested citizen, I was glued to my TV, both during and in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 storming of our nation's Capitol. I remember sitting there, asking myself the question, "Can this really be happening?" It was nothing I could have ever imagined—throngs of the dim-witted and vulnerably-impressionable, pressing onward into the depth of America's most sacred institutions, while voicing murderous violence against those officials who embraced the Constitution: "Shoot Pelosi;" "Hang Pence."

Like my fellow Americans, I was greatly encouraged when the likes of Republicans Kevin McCarthy, Mike Pence, Lindsay Graham and Mitch McConnell chose to make strong statements condemning the violence and the big lie that had provided the incendiary fuel. Not surprisingly, after their moments of greatness, they all retreated back into the Trump swamp.

My greatest curiosity was just how Donald Trump would spin the accounts of what happened, and how his complicated fabric of lies would be edited, in real time, to present a very different view of the sordid events of that day. Not at all surprisingly, Donald Trump claimed to have never even turned on the TV to watch the Capitol being swarmed by Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and the deluded Christo-Republicans who'd somehow blurred the lines between morality and show business.

Multiple testimonies during the Jan. 6 hearings have verified that Trump's account—that he ignored the rioting—was just another lie. Those in Trump's inner circle have now made it clear how the President was glued to his TV from the moment the chaos began. Shocking, but not surprising, was Trump's demeanor as he watched the Capitol being stormed, officers being injured in their attempt to defend it and Trump's little army, as it were, defecating on the sanctity of our nation. Virtually all the witnesses characterized Trump's frame-of-mind as "gleeful."

After election votes had been counted, Trump had set out to invalidate the results. Possessing a head more likely filled with chicken feathers than the more-predictable gray matter typical of the rest of humankind, Trump had been adamant about his win, looking for supporters and other professional prevaricators to echo the biggest of all Trump's lies.

There was one theme everyone was aware of. After all, DJT had been intimating for months how he and his followers would be incredulous of any election from which he didn't emerge the winner. Reviewing that scenario, over and over, he had made it crystal-clear that there could be no legitimate possibility of his defeat.

Sadly, much of what happened in the two Trump campaigns—his election, his loss to Biden and his militant attack on American democracy—is supported by America's unfailing allegiance to a broad interpretation of freedom of speech.

It is high time that we, as patriotic Americans, demand that so-called "free speech" that is dangerous and inciteful be treated as a serious threat to the survival of our nation. Trump must be prosecuted for actively promoting the Capitol attack and for his obstruction of the American election process. And we must call it by the right name: Treason.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He lives in Riverton, Utah with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.