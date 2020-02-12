click to enlarge

Jafflz Scores Big at Harmons

Our local frozen pockets of stuffed goodness known as Jafflz (jafflz.com) have been causing quite the stir lately. Not only were they the featured snack at the AP Music Lounge during this year's Sundance Film Festival, but 17 Harmons Grocery locations have agreed to sell Jafflz in-store. For those who have not yet sampled this local export, Jafflz are self-contained sandwiches packed with sweet and savory ingredients while leaving out stuff like added sugar and sodium—think flavors like chicken enchilada and apple pie. Jafflz founder Meryl van der Merwe will be following this local rollout with a visit to QVC's In the Kitchen with David.

Tsunami on 9th Opens

I've been following the progress of this exciting new addition to the 9th and 9th neighborhood, and the day has finally come for Tsunami on 9th (1059 E. 900 South, 385-900-0288, tsunamiutah.com) to open its doors. Tsunami has already made a name for itself as one of Utah's favorite sushi destinations, and it's been fun to watch its gradual expansion. The new location is open for lunch and dinner, and it will be serving up sushi and other Japanese favorites that Tsunami is known for. You can't go wrong with the Sugar House or Samurai rolls, but it's also worth checking out their chicken katsu if you're not in the sushi mood.

La Trattoria di Francesco Opens

The Sicilia Mia restaurant group has welcomed La Trattoria di Francesco (1500 S. 1500 East, 801-419-0730, siciliamiautah.com) to its ranks, and it looks to be dripping with excess in all the right ways. Take, for example, the carne di Francesco section of the menu that features succulent cuts of steak like filet mignon or a bone-in tomahawk steak cooked with truffles and 24-karat gold that will run you a few hundred bucks. Of course, you don't have to chase that particular dragon—they're also packing a menu of promising pasta dishes like spaghetti carbonara finished up tableside in a wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Quote of the Week: "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy sushi. And that's basically the same thing."

—Unknown

