Jack Daniels: Our whiskey is not dog poop 

The Supreme Court just couldn't seem to suss it out. VIP Products came up with a dog chew toy parody called Bad Spaniels shaped like a bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. The chew toy is labeled, "Old No. 2 on your Tennessee carpet," and while Jack is 40 proof, Bad Spaniels claims it's 43% POO BY VOL.

The whiskey company was not amused and sued, claiming trademark infringement. Its attorney argued that, "Jack Daniel's loves dogs and appreciates a good joke ... but doesn't want its customers associating its fine whiskey with dog poop."

The justices seemed befuddled. A chew toy as a parody of a whiskey bottle? "I just don't get it," said Justice Elena Kagan. Nor was Kagan buying the argument from VIP's attorney that the chew toy had First Amendment protection. "This is not a political T-shirt. It's not a film. It's not an artistic photograph," Kagan said. "It's a dog toy."

Is Jack just shit or legendary whiskey? Do chew toys have First Amendment rights or could tipsy drinkers bite into them after one too many. While senators grilled Supreme Court nominees Neil M. Gorsuch, Bret Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett on Roe v. Wade, no one thought to ask about parody versus the First Amendment. Our future could rest on their ruling—shooters anyone?

Caught with his pants down: Michelangelo's David

So-called great works of art are OK as long as they aren't—you know—lewd and suggestive. We don't want our kids asking a bunch of embarrassing questions like, "Daddy, what's that?" And we don't want some woke so-called "educators" taking on parental duties—they could even screw up the birds and bees.

Sure, you can see a bit of Mona Lisa's cleavage, but that can always be touched up with a Sharpie. And look at the "Girl With the Golden Earring"—true, she's got suggestive ears, but you can't even see her front.

So we have to give a big God-bless-you to the Tallahassee Classical School Board for firing a principal who, during a so-called Renaissance art lesson, showed a nude depiction of Michelangelo's David with his junk hanging out and everything. So what if it's famous—for us, it's nothing but pornography.

Those Tallahassee parents had every right to go totally bonkers. David for chrissakes. Those so-called "educators" want to "educate" our kids—but we know that's code for wokeness indoctrination. Is it any wonder we want to take over schools so our kids don't learn about stuff like racism and sexual orientation or how Eve ate the apple of knowledge. It could get them to asking more difficult questions. "Daddy, what's the apple of knowledge?" Oh Lord, help us.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Banger or bangee?

Tragedy: movie star and an old geezer collide on a ski slope. Gweneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winner for Shakespeare In Love, testified in Utah's 3rd District Court that in 2016, someone's skis appeared between hers coming from behind. Oh my gawd, she thought, I'm being sexually assaulted at Deer Valley in my new designer ski pants. To scream or not to scream, that is the question.

"[Y]ou skied into my F-ing back," she bellowed at Terry Sanderson. The drama unfolded at the Park City trial where Sanderson, 76, is seeking $300,000 in damages, claiming that Paltrow skied into him causing brain damage and broken ribs. Twas not nobler to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune than to take arms against the rich bitch.

For the production's costume, Paltrow wore a $600 cardigan, gold necklace chains worth $65,000, a $595 turtle neck and $1,200 boots. "I doubt not then but innocence shall make false accusations blush and tyranny tremble at patience," she testified.

But Sanderson's attorney wasn't buying it. "False face must hide what the false heart doth know." And so it goes—can justice prevail after six long years.? It echoes Shakespeare: "Things without all remedy should be without regard: what's done is done." Twas ever thus—for little people anyway.

Postscript—Well Wilson, rehab isn't nearly as fun as it's cracked up to be, but here we are. Folks may not know that the staff here at Smart Bomb has been in rehab for a time getting it together. And boy howdy does the world look a lot different from this vantage.

People outside are rushing around, going crazy. Everything is a big deal and everyone has anxiety headaches. They've got deadlines and quotas and itchy bosses who have to make their numbers for idiots on high who live in pink and blue bubbles.

There's snow and commuter traffic and the kid doesn't know what sex to be. It's little wonder they don't pay much mind to the apocalypse. And should they look up, they're bombarded with pressing news: Ukraine, China, Russia, taxes, Fox News, the Orange Monster.

Maybe the end of the world doesn't seem so bad after all. You're right Wilson, they should change their lifestyle. Move to San Diego and sell $10 sunglasses on the beach. Steal away to Tahiti and paint topless women like Gauguin. Find a little ski town and become a barista or bartender.

The money's not great but the extra-curricular sex ain't' bad—and you don't have to pay taxes on it. How do you spell S-U-C-C-E-S-S.

No Wilson, we aren't in that kind of rehab. We're in a place where not-so-young people go to get their legs and backs fixed while wondering how long they can keep up a youthful charade. It's challenging, but nothing compared to a job with a sociopathic boss. Want to get away? Give the band some Narcon, Wilson, and take us on outa here:

"Everybody's Talkin'"—Harry Nilsson