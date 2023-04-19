It’s TikTok, Stupid 

It's a conspiracy. It's Chinese subterfuge to employ TikTok strategically and make its 150 million American users dumber by giving them stupid ideas they will think are cool. Just look at TikTok's “challenges,” like the “Gorilla Glue Girl (Hair Styling)” challenge, the “Erection Cream Lip Plumper” challenge, the “Pee Your Pants” challenge and many others.No, Wilson, we aren't making this up. Pretty soon we will be a nation of “ignorant sloths,” lamented columnist Kathleen Parker. Even Congress is freaking out. It's a national threat, warned Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc. "It's not just exfiltrating data from an American phone,” he said, “it's what they're able to push to Americans through the algorithm—control our sense of reality, control the news, meddle in future elections." Ee gads! Brave New World! TikTok's data theft also poses peril to national security. For instance, through TikTok the Chinese knew long ago that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was accepting million-dollar vacations from billionaire Harlan Crow. And they knew Ginni Thomas planned Jan. 6. They knew Ivanka dyed her hair red and moved to Buenos Aires under the name Marla Maples. They even knew Kim K and Kanye West weren't really divorced. If that isn't a threat to national security, what is?
It Can Always Get Worse
Call it reverse optimism. When things are going to hell in a fanny pack, some people have the audacity to say, “Well, it could be worse.” That might make you feel better, or you could want to smack them upside the head.
Does the 2nd Amendment Apply to the Unborn?
We could talk—or argue—about abortion and guns forever and get nowhere. But a new twist in the gun-rights/right-to-life debate could shed fresh light on the controversy that could yield some kind of resolution: The proposition that fetuses have the right to bear arms. Think of the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre—only a good fetus with a gun can stop a bad fetus with a gun.
Postscript—You heard it, mayors Erin Mendenhall and Jenny Wilson not only uttered the “F” word, they sang it out like Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music. The hills are alive with the sound of flooding. Yep, and good photo-ops they were of the City and County mayors filling sandbags for the impending cataclysm. You just can't buy advertising like that in an election year.But don't say the word “cute” in association with Erin or Jenny. We can't have “cute mayors filling sandbags.” That would be sexist and anti-woke. By contrast, Rocky Anderson—who is running against Mendenhall for Salt Lake City mayor—doesn't mind being called “cute” at all. You can imagine the press release his folks would put out: “The cute, youthful mayor looked even more youthful and cute filling sandbags.” That's just the way things are these days, unlike in 1983 when some 700 inches of snow fell in the northern Wasatch, sending a springtime deluge down State Street. This season, a record 879 inches came down at Alta, guaranteeing flooding in creeks and rivers fed by runoff. Some folks say that if spring temperatures warm gradually we won't have much flooding. Right, and the Great Salt Lake will fill back up and Utah lawmakers can say, “God is on our side.” Hey Wilson, did you know that Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is the daughter of former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson, who was in office during the Great Flood of '83? True story. Ted asked the Mormon Church to sandbag State Street, corral the flood and then build temporary bridges over it to keep the city moving. So let's give some well-deserved props to Ted, the Mayor of the Flood.
