It's a Dirty Job ...

... but it wasn't his job. Still, Beirut Report journalist Habib Battah got his hands dirty on a recent flight from Paris to Toronto, Canoe reported. "An hour into the transatlantic flight ... I kept smelling something gross and couldn't figure it out," Battah wrote on Twitter. While investigating, he discovered a large, "wet to touch" stain on the floor around his seat. The strap of his backpack, which was under the seat, was soaked in it, and a flight attendant only gave him some wipes to clean it up before "casually (noting) a passenger had hemorrhaged on a flight before ours," Battah said. He said the Air France staff were shocked because a crew had removed the seats after the previous flight's incident, but apparently hadn't cleaned the bloody carpet. "This is not a customer service issue—it's a BIOHAZARD," Battah wrote. "There is fresh human blood on your aircraft."

Oops

The Presbyterian Ladies' College in Croydon, Australia, a private girls' school, recently had egg on its face after drone footage captured the suggestive shape of a new garden bed on the campus, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on July 5. The garden was designed by an architectural firm; a school staff member said that as they considered the placement of chairs for the garden, they "sent a drone up to take pictures. At a certain angle from up high, the garden ... took on a phallic shape which was unintended and unexpected. As a result, the architects made some alterations which were completed within 72 hours of the drone pictures." One unidentified former student said, "The immediate response was laughter ... Photos have been circulating among the school as memes, saying 'oh good morning' and various kinds of jokes."

The Golden Age of Air Travel

On July 2, as an American Airlines flight prepared to depart Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, one passenger had a massive change of heart about her trip, The Dallas Morning News reported. The woman rose from her seat and headed to the front of the plane, yelling and pointing toward the back, "I'm telling you, I'm getting (expletive) off, and there's a reason why I'm getting (expletive) off, and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it. ... That (expletive) back there is NOT real. And you can sit on this plane and you can die with him or not. I'm not going to." The TikTok user who posted a video said the outburst delayed the flight by three hours, as passengers were forced to deplane and reboard; the woman was not arrested and, in fact, got back through security. American said the passenger was "met at the gate by law enforcement and removed from the flight."

What Could Go Wrong?

Alef Aeronautics has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared the startup's flying car, the Model A, to fly for purposes including research, development and exhibition, United Press International reported. The California company calls its invention a vehicle takeoff and landing aircraft, or VTOL, which can drive and park like a normal car. While it is not certified (yet) for public road travel, the company says the FAA's OK will place it closer to "bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute ... This is one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," said CEO Jim Dukhovny.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit

Chandler, Arizona, taxidermist Rachel Lewis, 38, has found her niche in the world of preserving dead animals: She makes piggy banks out of stillborn piglets. Metro News reported that Lewis, a former hairdresser, took a taxidermy class four years ago and just came up with the piggy bank idea in May. "Most of my specimens I get from local farms around me," Lewis said. "I feel like they get to live a second life ... it's kinda cool." She called her process "labor-intensive," involving hollowing out the insides and adding a pork ... er, cork plug. "I have a larger pig that I plan on doing as a piggy bank, too," she said. She also hopes to make objects with jewelry boxes and "secret stash" compartments.

Inexplicable

Michael Banks, 36, told Brevard County (Florida) sheriff's deputies that he decided to go "car surfing" after he left a Home Depot store on July 5 in Merritt Island, Click Orlando reported. Banks allegedly climbed on top of a van, then jumped from it onto a Nissan truck, an SUV, a Jeep, another SUV and a sedan, causing damage to each vehicle in the neighborhood of $1,000. He faces two counts of criminal mischief and was held at the county jail.

Questionable Judgment

The Greater Muscatine (Iowa) Chamber of Commerce and Industry is apologizing after a controversial Fourth of July parade entry drew heated responses, KCRG-TV reported. The parade entry consisted of a man on horseback, leading a woman on foot dressed in Native American attire. The woman had a rope tied around her hands. "The group (submitting the entry) stated that their intention was to pay homage to the Cherokee Nation on how unjustly they were treated," read a statement from the GMCCI, but "the entry does not represent our community."

Recent Alarming Headline

Carol Dillin of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is trying to get to the bottom of a nighttime visitor that keeps banging on her back door, waking up her family. KFOR-TV reported on July 6 that Dillin's security cameras have captured a flying object that may be a bat or a large moth; all of her attempts to block or scare the animal away, including plastic owls and a scarecrow, have failed. "I thought somebody was hitting baseballs against the house. Then it started sounding like basketballs," Dillin said. Micah Holmes of the state wildlife department said his money is on a moth. "This is a good year for moths because it's been pretty wet," he said. "This is the time of year they're out and trying to mate." Meanwhile, Dillin has decided to take the ultimate step: "We have a guy coming Friday morning to give us an estimate" to close off the porch, she said.

Bright Idea

The long lines at Wimbledon are legendary, but Jesse Besse, 28, from South London and her flatmates came up with a plan to make the wait ultra-comfy. The Mirror reported that the friends brought their living room sofa with them and set it up in the queue, enjoying Pimms and strawberries. "The queue is part of the tournament, so you have to sort of expect you're in for the long haul," Besse said. "We arranged for our other friends to pick it up when we got near the front and it's back safe and sound in the lounge now." Even better, Snug, the company that makes the sofa, got in touch and paid for the group's tickets. Score!

Field Report

Emma Tetewsky, 31, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, went missing on June 26, WBZ-TV reported, and her family were frantic to find her. On July 3, a group of hikers at Borderland State Park in Eastland called police after hearing a woman "screaming for help in a swamplike area," officials said. Tetewsky was found in "thick brush and swamp" about 50 feet off the trail, where she said she'd been stuck for three days. "We did initially try to pick her up, but the weight of her on top of our body weight sunk us further," said Easton police officer Corey McLaughlin. "It took me 20 seconds to get my feet out of the mud," added officer Jason Wheeler. Tetewsky's family said she suffered from severe dehydration but was otherwise unharmed.

