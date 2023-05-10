IPAs from Heber Valley Brewing 

Mike Riedel

This week, we get into a couple of brews from the altitude—and by that, I mean Heber Valley Brewing Company. The small-town brewery doesn't seem to get a lot of attention from the Wasatch Front, and I think that's the way they like it. They specialize in small-batch beers of all stripes—like the two IPAs that we'll be covering here—that take you by surprise as you exhale a quiet, "Whoa ..."

Heber Valley - Citrocumulus: It pours an almost turbid golden burnt-orange body, capped with two fingers of lush, fluffy, white foam. Good head retention yields a thin layer of cap, a hearty, expansive collar and a generous spread of webby/spotty lacing coating the walls of the glass. Aroma opens to deeply-floral citrus, refined to fresh orange juice accents and a fluffy lime undertone; papaya rind and soft melon ease over the middle, as tinges of black peppercorn phase effortlessly into flaky, plush malt profile on the back end of the bouquet.

The taste shows mango upfront grazed with pineapple tartness, transitioning to lemon meringue against a fluffy malt base over the mid-palate. Melon touches the back end, a briefly sweet interlude as musty grass and delicate, underripe passionfruit and grapefruit finish. Mouthfeel in this 7.0 percent ale offers a medium body with a fluffy, moderate-high carbonation, dispersing a hoppy twang fusing to juiciness over the mid-palate. The back end highlights a zesty character invigorating a taut, drying finish.

Verdict: All of the layers here work quite well together. The pillowy malt profile supports the zesty citrus and pangs of sweeter tropical nectar in playful contrast, common with some of the more noted IPAs in and outside of our market. This one proves very enjoyable to drink.

Heber Valley - Eclectic Avenue: The beer pours a hazed orange-yellow color with a one-finger head of fluffy white foam. The head has a great level of retention, slowly fading over time to leave a ton of foamy lace on the sides of the glass. The aroma of the brew is big, with a tropical fruit smell of papaya and mango; it's similarly strong in a bready malt smell. Along with these smells comes a rather decent showing of bitter grapefruit, as well as a touch of hay and a moderate showing of boozy alcohol. Overall, you get a pretty sweet and warming aroma.

The taste begins with a thick, bready taste that has a moderately strong presence of caramel and a hint of light tropical fruits like tangerine, papaya and mango. At the start, there is also a lighter presence of herbal and grapefruit hops, which grows stronger and stronger as the taste advances. These flavors are joined by a nice earthy hop taste, as well as some notes of peppery spice and some pine. Toward the end, the sweet fruit fades a tad, and is replaced by more caramel, leaving the drinker with a somewhat malty and moderately-hopped taste to linger on the tongue. The body of the brew is thick ,with a carbonation level that is on the slightly higher side. Overall, considering the bready and thick malt nature mixed with the hops, it makes for a nice-sipping 8.0 percent brew with lots of flavor.

Verdict: A rather tasty and slightly heavier interpretation of a double IPA. Quite nice.

Sadly, at this time there's no distribution for these beers outside of Heber. So if you want to taste the magic, a scenic trip by car or bike will be in order. Citrocumulus comes in a 16-ounce can, while the stronger Electric Avenue is in a more appropriate 12-ouncer. As always, cheers!