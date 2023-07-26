click to enlarge

Interstate Paperwork

The Axios headline read: "Utah AG opposes proposed HIPAA protections for out-of-state abortions." Of course he does. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is nothing if not predictable, as right-wing tools are. "Are we OK with the state reaching out to other states to grab our private medical records? Is everyone OK with this? Why am I not seeing more about this?" asks columnist and legal writer Michelle Quist. While the repercussions would be broad, the rationale is all about abortion. Reyes joined 18 other states objecting to a federal rule to expand HIPPA. That would mean that Reyes and other Supreme Court-enabled abortion vigilantes would be unable to get health information on women they want to prosecute for getting out-of-state abortions, even if those abortions are legal. One Twitter commenter had it right: "... Everybody that is crying 'But HIPPA!' seems to have memory-holed that Roe [Roe v. Wade] was a case about privacy rights. Hello, consequences."

Happy Thoughts

It smacks of Melania Trump's sweet-yet-ineffective "Be Best" campaign—we in Utah just call it "Disagree Better." This is Gov. Spencer Cox's way of dealing with the inevitable political divisions in our polarized country, and it's his focus as chair of the National Governors Association. Less bickering, less hostility—that's what he wants, but you don't have to be nice, he told the Washington Post. We wonder how that works in Utah, where Cox stood gleaming with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claims Utah could be "like Florida." Ostensibly, that means lying about history, banning books and restricting everything transgender. The Twitter sphere responds: "Supermajority of utleg, plus about all the statewide folks are not only happy with this, but extremely dismissive of anyone who disagrees with them. #disagreebetter means 'shut up and smile.'" It might as well be Be Nice.

Down the Drain

It says something about Utah that the news media monitors "beverages" like we're about to perform public executions. Fox 13's Ben Winslow is often on the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services beat, recently noting that 120 businesses "passed" the covert kids drinking operation. Because of the Legislature, new bar licenses can only go to businesses "ready to open." "The problem for bars is they spend a lot of money to build a business and hire staff with no guarantee of a license," Winslow says. As he goes through the numbers, he reminds us that the Legislature set an arbitrary quota of 1 bar license per 10,200 people. "It's made up," he says. Meanwhile, the DABS is trying to process a state audit critical of its accounting. Good accounting is important because the agency reported more than $577 million in sales last year. The executive director insists there's no missing money, but the problem is in integrating two technology systems. That's one of the problems. The other is the Legislature's continued dabbling in an area of which it has no real understanding.