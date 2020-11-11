 International Education Week Starts | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

November 11, 2020 Eat & Drink » Food News

International Education Week Starts 

The latest local foodie news.

click to enlarge dine_backburner_3.png

International Education Week Starts
The University of Utah's Office for Global Engagement (global.utah.edu) will be kicking off a whole week of global awareness and appreciation starting on Nov. 16, a big part of which will be some tasty international cooking classes. On Nov. 16, 17, 18 and 19, professional chefs will host cooking demonstrations that highlight the food of Peru, India, Ghana and South Korea. These virtual classes are free of charge, but do require an RSVP—which can be done online on the International Education Week website (global.utah.edu/iew)—as well as a pre-purchase of the ingredients on the recipe list. A full schedule for International Education Week is also available online.

Franck's Expands Dining Space
The Holladay fine dining establishment Franck's (6263 Holladay Boulevard, 801-274-6264, francksfood.com) recently expanded its dining space—and it's breathtaking. Franck's has erected a greenhouse-like enclosure as an attachment, complete with glittering chandeliers and art deco metalwork, to its already posh restaurant space. From the photos shared on social media, the area looks designed with classed-up social distancing in mind. With so many restaurants making their own adaptations to continue safe, socially-distant patronage, I've yet to see an attempt that looks so gorgeous—who would have thought that keeping one's distance could be so romantic? This just might be enough to tempt me back to dining in public.

The Five Alls Reopens
I'm a bit late to the game on this one, but as I was quite devastated to hear that The Five Alls (1458 S. Foothill Drive, 385-528-1922, fiveallsrestaurant.com) closed, I'm equally thrilled to hear that it reopened a few months ago. This charmingly kitschy restaurant holds fast to classic recipes like chicken Kiev and filet Oscar and does it all beneath the guise of an old English pub—complete with corsets and copper chargers as far as the eye can see. It built a name for itself over the decades as a classic birthday/graduation/anniversary/prom date destination for slightly nerdy Utah diners, and here's hoping it sticks around to welcome a new generation of equally nerdy diners into its warm embrace.

Quote of the Week: "'Tis an ill cook that cannot lick his own fingers." –William Shakespeare

Tags:

