Inexplicable

Down at the Amarillo (Texas) Zoo, it isn't the animal exhibits inside that are sparking excitement among the city's residents. "In the dark and early morning hours" of May 21, the city reported in a June 8 news release, security cameras captured a mysterious creature outside the fence—part "person with a strange hat," part "large coyote on its hind legs," part "Chupacabra," the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. "We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this," director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba said, asking locals to weigh in with their ideas about what the Unidentified Amarillo Object—UAO—might be. "It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo," he added. "There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism."

Special Delivery

When Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a crash on June 2, they found an SUV that had slammed into a FedEx truck, and it was quickly apparent what had caused the collision, WPLG-TV reported. Inside the SUV were a man and woman, both naked, and at the time of the crash, the woman was performing a sex act on the male driver, first responders reported. Two people in the FedEx truck sustained minor injuries; the male SUV driver had injuries to his "private area."

Don't Bug Me!

During court proceedings on June 7 at the Albany City Court in New York, a defendant who started filming an arraignment was asked to stop, NBC New York reported. During the altercation that followed, a 34-year-old woman in the audience allegedly released hundreds of cockroaches from plastic containers into the courtroom, resulting in the courthouse being closed for the rest of the day for fumigation. "What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage," noted a statement from the Office of Court Administration.

Gassed

Reynold Gladu took over his gas station in Amherst, Massachusetts, in 1973. But at least for now, he no longer sells fuel, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported on June 7. When his pumps ran dry this month, he didn't refill them because he can't abide the prices. "I don't want to be a part of it anymore," he said. "This is the biggest rip-off that ever has happened to people in my lifetime." His station will continue to do oil changes and other service, but, he said, "Enough is enough." A spokesperson for ExxonMobil said prices are out of her company's control, being "influenced by the price of crude and wholesale price of products which fluctuate according to demand and supply factors." But Gladu isn't buying it—"It seems like the oil industry is in this together"—or selling it.

The Litigious Society

GEICO General Insurance Co. must pay a woman identified only as M.O. a $5.2 million settlement, the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled on June 7, after she contracted the sexually transmitted disease HPV from an insured member during intimate relations in his automobile. The Kansas City Star reported that the Jackson County woman contacted GEICO in February 2021, and the company sent the case to arbitration. Four months later, the arbitrator found that the man was liable for not disclosing his infection status, and M.O. was awarded the large sum, to be paid by GEICO. The company appealed, but the three-judge panel upheld the decision.

Adventures in Real Estate

Danielle Cruz and her husband purchased and renovated a home in Chicago, but after listing it for sale, they found out someone was already living there. ABC7-TV reported that a contractor showed up to make a repair to the presumably vacant house and reported to Cruz that someone was inside the home. He also told her all the locks had been changed. "We honestly thought he was joking because we knew the house was vacant," Cruz said. "So we show up with the cops, and there's a young woman in there with all of her belongings." The woman said she had signed a month-to-month lease with a "landlord," and because she produced a lease, the police couldn't ask her to vacate. Real estate attorney Mo Dadkhah said the case would probably be referred to the Cook County eviction courts—but they're very backed up. "The process could take six, 12, 18 months," he said. Cruz's other option is "cash for key"—offering the renter money to leave. But so far, Cruz can't get her to respond.

Out of Commission

A taxi in Alkmaar, the Netherlands, is out of service for the time being, NL Times reported on June 8, but not because it's in need of repairs. In the Netherlands, seagulls are a protected species, and a pair of gulls has built a nest and laid an egg on the windshield of a parked taxi, right between the wipers. Before the egg was laid, employees tried to move the nest multiple times, but the pair kept returning and rebuilding it. Now, the taxi must stay put until the baby gull hatches and fledges. Hope that meter's not running.

News That Sounds Like a Joke

In what seems like an extraordinarily bad idea in the age of COVID-19, a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, encourages patrons to enhance their food or drink by licking a dining room wall made of Himalayan rock salt, WLBT-TV reported on June 3. The head chef at The Mission restaurant brought in the rocks to improve the overall ambience and add a unique touch for customers enjoying tequila shots. For those who are squeamish about the germs, the rock salt reportedly has natural sanitary properties, but the restaurant staff also regularly wipe down the walls. I'll have a beer, thanks.

The Great Escape

Before Stephen Patterson of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, boarded a flight from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on June 3, he stopped for a drink in the airport bar and paid with a $100 bill, which was conveniently stamped with "for motion picture use only," WPXI-TV reported. The cashier at the bar notified police officers, and they were waiting for Patterson on June 5 when he flew back into the airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. "He said that the pants he was wearing were not his, and he found the $100 bill in the pocket, so he decided to just use it," Park Police Chief Henry Fontana said. Patterson was arrested on felony charges.

Least Competent Musician/Criminal

Seriously. Ladesion Riley, 30, who raps under the name 213 Jugg god, was one of four people arrested in Nashville on June 6 for robbing an ATM technician as he serviced a machine at a Bank of America location, WZTV reported. Riley's videos have appeared on YouTube, and his latest song is called "Make It Home." It refers to ... you guessed it: robbing ATMs. Riley and his co-criminals are from Houston, so they're facing federal charges and FBI scrutiny. Meanwhile, the Houston Police Officers' Union mocked Riley on its Facebook page: "IRONY: When you make a rap song called 'Make It Home' about bank jugging and hitting ATM's out of state, and then don't make it home to Houston."

