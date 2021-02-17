click to enlarge

Indian Cooking with Purnima Gandhi

Red Butte Garden (redbuttegarden.org) will be hosting an online Indian cooking class with Purnima Gandhi on Feb. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gandhi, an associate instructor at Red Butte Garden, plans to take attendees through a cooking course that will explore recipes from Southern India—think yogurt rice and avial, a vegetable curry. Ingredient lists and recipes will be available prior to the class, and Gandhi will demonstrate the necessary techniques in this interactive online experience. If this announcement catches you on short notice, you can always make a plan to attend Gandhi's next demonstration on March 9, which will feature sheero, palak and paneer preparations. To register, visit Red Butte Garden online.

Moochie Mondays

Mondays typically suck, but the folks at Moochie's (multiple locations, moochiesmeatballs.com) are working to change that stigma. For the past month, this local chain of cheesesteak haunts has been celebrating their sandwich arsenal with Moochie Mondays, a chance to snag one of their signature sammies for a paltry $5. If you're anything like me, it's hard to venture away from the siren's call of a Philly cheesesteak or meatball sub, but this weekly special gives us all special incentive to check out the unsung heroes on the Moochie's menu. From Reubens to chicken parm, Moochie's is sure to have a five-dollar favorite ready to kick those Monday blues right in the ass.

Sauerkraut Workshop and Potluck

If you've been checking out the Utah Farmers Market Winter Market—and dig tasty, fermented cabbage—then you're probably familiar with the fermentation fans at Life Giving Foods (lifegivingfoods.com). Those whose interest in sauerkraut transcends that of mere mortals will want to check out Life Giving Foods' sauerkraut workshop and potluck on Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free, though attendees are encouraged to bring a dish that complements sauerkraut—that means desserts are probably out. The workshop will take place at the Sugar Space Arts Warehouse (132 S. 800 West), and interested parties can RSVP via email at healthy@lifegivingfoods.com.

Quote of the Week: "Life is good when you have a good sandwich." –Keanu Reeves