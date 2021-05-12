Indeed They Do 

Mike Riedel

Ever since Utah allowed beer alcohol content to rise from 4 % to 5 % in 2019, the selection of out-of-state beers has jumped up dramatically. Breweries that many of us have never heard of started popping up with fresh takes on beers Utahns may never have otherwise been able to try.

One of the newer breweries to enter our market is Indeed Brewing Company from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Indeed has been available in SLC for about six months and is offering up interesting beer styles to locals. Recently, Indeed sent me samples of some of their Minnesota suds to review—here are a couple of their staples.

Indeed Mexican Honey Light Lager: This bright cerveza is brewed with orange blossom honey straight from orange groves south of the border. It looks a lot like honey in the glass, with a pallid orange-ish color that is unfiltered clear but seems as though it's being viewed through a blurring filter. The nose has a hint of honey with some citrus peel, along with a similar phenomenon in the taste—a sort of honey-nut breakfast cereal or honey-laced dessert pastry flavor that make the beer untypically quaffable for the style. I'd take this over a run-of-the-mill lager any day. That orange blossom honey must be good stuff!

The honey also seems to add a little body to the beer. A malt bill consisting of (it would seem) only pale and maybe a little biscuit malt would make for a rather thin, lifeless lager. But with the addition of honey there seems a more full, almost gooey texture that accompanies the pleasant trace of sweetness. Plus, it drinks so clean! This 5.2 percent beer may not be overly tasty nor anything incredibly showy, but it sure is well-made.

Overall: I like honey and I like lagers. It can be hard to find a combo that hits all of the notes, but this canned lager benefits from the honey addition to make a better-than-typical Mexican style lager.

Indeed Flavorwave: When you name your beer "Flavorwave,'' you're immediately challenging scoffing beer nerds to prove your assertion. Let's see if it's justified.

The pour is slightly hazy and gold in color with a finger of white head and leaves a nice crown of cobweb lacing before settling into a thin sheet. An apocalypse of bubbles permeates to the top of the glass. The aroma is a bit sweeter and more tropical than your typical West Coast IPA style, bringing notes of pineapple and fresh honeydew melon with a splash of mango juice. There's some citrus here as well; namely grapefruit and tangerines.

The flavor definitely follows the nose—pineapple, melon and mangoes with a touch of apricot followed by a wave of grapefruit, tangerines and lemon. The doughy malt provides a solid backbone before a subtle, piney finish. So much flavor, yet so drinkable. The feel is medium-bodied with moderate carbonation. It's very, very creamy and smooth with a touch of hop oiliness and surprisingly soft.

Overall: A technically outstanding IPA that is a refreshing throwback to when IPAs were not as heavy, not as sweet, but still bitter. It does live up to the name and the 6.2 ABV adds to the enjoyability by slightly dialing down the heat.

Indeed's beers are being picked up by better pubs and restaurants all around the Wasatch Front. If you'd like some of these in your fridge but can't locate them at your local DABC store, special orders are available for these and other Indeed beers through our overlords at said DABC. As always, cheers!