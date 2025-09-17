 In the wake of Kirk shooting, polls show increasing acceptance of political violence among Americans. | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City Weekly
News » Hits & Misses

In the wake of Kirk shooting, polls show increasing acceptance of political violence among Americans. 

By
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
Miss: Going to Extremes
A sniper's bullet has raised the profile of Charlie Kirk, someone you might not have heard of before. The coverage is akin to the assassination of John F. Kennedy. But enough said—let's move onto the real and most terrifying issue: Extremism in the United States. A recent poll found that 1 in 5 Americans believe political violence is justified in some circumstances. That included 28% of Republicans and 12% of Democrats. While Gov. Spencer Cox tried to calm the waters, President Donald Trump continued to inflame. Certainly, his pardoning of the January 6 rioters sent a message. But no matter what the message, the facts remain—34% of college students think it's OK to use violence to stop a campus speech. And while this wasn't a mass shooting, 98.7% of the 172 shooters included in the National Institute of Justice database are male, and 52% are white. If you think the problem is the people and not the guns, then you're going to have to address the male elephant in the room.

Miss: King's Speech
While the pundits talk about how Charlie Kirk emboldened free speech, those who practice it need to watch their backs. Paisley Rekdal should know. The former Utah poet laureate and PEN America Utah chapter leader wrote an op-ed in The Salt Lake Tribune after the Air Force Academy cancelled a speech for her new book "The Broken Country." It wasn't over the book, but rather her social media posts, for which Rekdal was accused of disparaging the commander in chief. If her book sales suffer, we can only imagine how Stephen King is thinking about the film The Long Walk, adapted from his novel. While King apologized for misstating a Kirk quote, the president's MAGA men were having none of it, suggesting a lawsuit for defamation or the trashing of all of King's works. It's hard to overstate the damage that comes from living in an echo chamber.

Hit: Dust to Dust
The good news for the Great Salt Lake may be clouded in dust. A recent study of the lake confirmed that toxic pollution from dust storms, however small, disproportionately affect the areas to the northeast of Farmington Bay. And so it may be that monitors will now be placed there. The GeoHealth study also showed the harm coming to the brains of children under age 6 and how it's not just the lungs that suffer—it's also the stomach. We've long known that toxic dust from the drying lakebed is harmful, but now the findings show that activities like mining, smelting and fossil fuel refining continue to be major contributors. And sadly, Bountiful residents can blame the gravel quarries for the dust clouds. So while it's great that Utah may be doing more monitoring around the lake, it's unclear if the Legislature will take steps to proactively reverse the lake's demise.

Tags:

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Katharine Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses column. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

Latest in Hits & Misses

