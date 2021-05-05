Imperial Adventure 

Mike Riedel

We Americans love to take anything in its standard form, embrace it and then amplify it to make it a novelty. It's what we do, and for the most part, we do it well. Beers in particular have benefited from this approach. If the tried-and-true version of a style is brilliant, let's add more of everything and see what happens. This week's beers get the "imperial treatment." Are you worthy?

Epic - Armadillo Comet: A gentle pour gives a good finger of white foam that leaves an assertive lacing pattern. The beer for the most part is quite clear, with a nice amber color set with golden highlights. An attractive dance of streaming bubbles provides a satisfying sideshow. This brew will be well worth keeping around if they maintain the quality of this fresh aroma—tons of papaya, grapefruit and pine. It's super tropical otherwise, with passion fruit, kiwi, pineapple, blackberry, guava, black tea, cane sugar and whole wheat toast.

The taste follows the nose, though with the notes much easier to detect. Papaya, grapefruit rind, grapefruit juice, pineapple, apple, blackberry, a distinct brewed black tea note, toast and caramelized sugar are detectable, but grapefruit rind dominates heavily, with soapy over-steeped tea on the finish. The consistency is almost syrupy, but good carbonation and lots of hops keep it crisp and fresh. You gotta sip quickly to finish this one; the 9.5 percent alcohol amps up the caramelly base, and can get a tad cloying as it warms.

Overall: A world class IPA, pure and simple, and one of the hoppier Imperial IPA's I've come across. Utah has a strong IPA market, and this is another gem that fits into many West Coast style beers that come out of the San Diego area.

RoHa - Steady Edge: This Imperial Red ale poured a viscous copper color with hints of red poking through; a nice, white and sticky head produces ample lacing, and has staying power in my very clean glass. The nose is somewhat dank, with piney, resinous, fruity, spicy and almost phenolic notes from the hops. It's one hoppy aroma, that's for sure.

The first drink is a bang of bitter hops, near the high end of the IBU (International Bittering Units) scale. There's a thick and sticky mouthfeel, as powerful malts are backed up and overtaken by waves and waves of dank hops. At first, pine seems to dominate, then comes citrus in the form of ripe oranges, all building on a fairly malty and fruity bed. This is a hop bomb, but the malts back it up and lead to a nice and balanced finish. Some warming alcohol it present, but it is well integrated.

Overall: Like I said earlier: hop bomb, just short of an American barleywine. This is a real treat, as RoHa seems to have an affinity for this style. All those West Coast, American-style hops coupled with a strong malty backbone that makes for a delicious and warming beer, with the 7.9 percent ABV is just shy of cellaring strength. I'm curious to see how this would hold up after a year; I imagine the hops will not let go much. I recommend getting to know this one fresh, as it's perfect now.

Armadillo Comet in Salt Lake City will be packaged in 22-ounce bottles, available now at Epic's State Street brewery. The crew at Epic are also eager to let you know that a new canning line is soon headed to Utah, so you will start seeing more canned options from Epic in the coming months. There's no shortage of canned options at RoHa, as Steady Edge is available now (and cold) to-go in their beer store. You will also start to see this one in DABC stores very soon, if not already. As always, cheers!