If You Can't Lick 'Em—Cheat! 

(Editor's note: Democrats who switch party affiliation to Republican for purposes of voting in the GOP primary could face eternal damnation.) It's no secret that Utah Democrats are sick and tired of being represented in Congress by the likes of conservative Republican ditto-heads Mike Lee, Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens. Many Dems are so bummed out they will pretend to be Republicans in order to vote against the Three Meatheads of the Apocalypse in the primary election.

Prior to the 2020 elections, former state Sen. Jim Dabakis raised the specter of the itchy switchy: "I think if non-Republicans want to have participation in the state"—which is overwhelmingly Republican—"they might have to do the unthinkable and play within a rigged system."

The key word here is "unthinkable"—pretending to be in the Party of Trump so as to go undercover and save the Union from the likes of Mike Lee, Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens may sound heroic but the big, red "R" will be on their permanent, eternal record and could be difficult to explain to St. Peter or Moroni—or whoever it is that wrings out your soul at the end of this terrestrial debacle. Wilson and the band are having none of it. They'd rather be dead than red—even for one day.

Chick-fil-A and the American Way

Why would anyone in their right mind get out of their car and walk into a cafe and get coffee to-go when you could just sit on your fat ass and idle the car, polluting the air while doodling with your phone, waiting your turn for the drive-up window? Patriotic people always use the drive-thru—it's the American way, damnit.

Here's the truth: in this country, if you're selling coffee or burgers or chicken sandwiches and don't have a drive-thru window, you're toast. Right now, you're asking yourself why am I reading about this? Well, it's terribly important or it wouldn't be in The Salt Lake Tribune—Utah's "independent" source for drive-thru news. Tribune readers hate—absolutely hate—the Chick-fil-A drive-thru on 2100 South between Highland and 1300 East, because cars waiting to order chicken sandwiches are backed up onto the street creating a big you-know-what.

Who knew Chick-fil-A was so popular—who eats there? It must be good because they wait in their cars for what seems to be hours—never say Americans aren't patient. Anyone who would wait in the car for that long for a chicken sandwich has the patience of Buddha—or has been swallowed whole by the $100 million marketing scheme where Holstein cows say, "Eat Mor Chikin." Pure genius.

Permission to Slap Anyone You Want

The staff here at Smart Bomb has had a gutful of Will Smith and his bellyaching. Boohoo, poor him. The wife of "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" was wronged and Smith, himself, is a victim, too. And think how flight attendants must feel.

Everyone watching the Academy Awards and everyone else in the world who has seen the clip of Smith slapping Oscars host Chris Rock for poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith is thinking, yeah, damnit, now I can slap that bitch on the plane who told me to put on a mask. What Smith did was not nice but we do live in the age of Trump, where hitting someone you don't agree with is ... well, so MAGA.

Trump often exhorts folks at his rallies to "knock the hell" out of anyone they don't like. No wonder all those patriots attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 looking for Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence: "Nancy, where are you.We're coming to get you, Nancy," and "Hang Mike Pence, Hang Mike Pence ..." A slap? No big deal.

But wouldn't it be better if Trump and the Proud Boys had adopted something like "Flower Power." Then maybe Will Smith might not have slapped Chris Rock. And then we wouldn't have to talk about it anymore. And flight attendants could stop wearing catcher's masks. Wouldn't that be something?

Postscript—That's gonna do it for another week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of the culture wars so you don't have to. Now that we've buried the non-existence of Critical Race Theory in grades K-12, we can move along to Florida's new law dubbed "Don't Say Gay," which prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade, or "in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

Critics say that language could extend the ban to higher grade levels. Disney CEO Bob Chapek didn't want to touch "Don't Say Gay" with a stick—but a whole bunch of people at Disney World got a rope and were looking for a tree when good ol' Bob had a change of heart. Then Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked Bob and Disney as being "woke," which puts 'em right there with Jada Pinkett Smith and riles up all them conservative Floridians who send money every time DeSantis does his Trump impression.

Not to worry, it's all theater—Disney gives millions each year to Republicans, including DeSantis, who wouldn't dare revoke Disney's huge tax breaks. So everyone is happy except teachers, who could find their ass in a sling if some kid raises his hand and says, "What is trans?"

Well Wilson, with guys like DeSantis and Chapek around you know how things are going to go. What happened to the good ol' days when we had heroes, like Bill Clinton's Attorney General Janet Reno? So, could you get the guys in the band to come out of the Bomb Shelter—cute name for a bar—and play us out with a little something for Florida's governor and Disney's CEO.

Girls you know/When you're in the mood

You may meet a man/Can't do anything good

But you've got to pity him/And ty to understand

That heroes, heroes are so hard to find

When he takes you/For his love

And he tries to tell you/That there isn't any other

(don't believe him)

Oh, he may kiss you/And tell you he'll miss you

(such a shame)

But don't forget, heroes are so hard to find

When he says hello/Don't forget they're all the same

You may end up sitting all alone/And with yourself to blame

Oh, don't you let him

So when he tells you/You've got diamonds in your eyes

Don't get carried away/Cause you know he's selling you lies<

So when you get the feeling/The man you've got's no good

Well just remember, heroes are so hard to find

Just remember, heroes are so hard to find

"Heroes Are Hard To Find"—Fleetwood Mac