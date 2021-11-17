Ice, Ice, Baby! 

click to enlarge Skaters enjoy the Gallivan Center ice rink in Downtown Salt Lake City.

Visit Salt Lake

DOWNTOWN—Salt Lake City officials on Friday announced the reopening of the Gallivan Center ice rink, which was closed during the 2020-2021 winter season due to safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, for the first time in 26 years, the ice rink did not open,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a prepared statement. “This winter, we look forward to Gallivan once again providing locals and visitors with an authentic downtown ice-skating experience, which will be made that much more magical by the plaza’s holiday lights and seasonal public art pieces.”

The rink—located between 300 South and 200 South and between Main Street and State Street—is scheduled to operate until the end of February 2022, weather permitting, with hours beginning at noon seven days a week and closing at 9 p.m. on week days, midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sundays.

Admission, including skate rental, is $10 for adults and $9 for children age 12 and younger. Discounts are available for large groups and concessions are available for purchase.

New public art installations are slated to debut this winter at Gallivan Plaza, according to the city's announcement. A sculpture garded titled "GLOW," by artist Emily Nicoloski, is described as including three "celestial" pieces that "will illuminate the plaza and envelop our community with the spirit of the holidays."

Members of the public are also invited to participate in a tree-lighting ceremony at the plaza on Nov. 26. The "Lights On" event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with illumination of the plaza's decorations and 54-foot tree scheduled to occur at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from the celebration will benefit the Millie’s Princess Foundation, and individuals portraying Santa Claus and Disney characters are expected to appear.