We asked the groundbreaking chatbot ChatGPT for a 500-word preview of the upcoming Utah legislative session. It delivered the following report, on deadline, with almost no editing required. Watch out, humans!—Benjamin Wood, news editor

As the Utah Legislature begins its annual session, it's clear that there are many pressing issues on the state's political agenda. From education and health care to the economy and the environment, lawmakers will be tasked with tackling a wide range of complex and often controversial topics.

One of the most talked-about issues this year is the ongoing debate over Medicaid expansion. For years, Utah has resisted calls to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income residents, citing concerns about the cost and potential impacts on the state budget. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of accessible health care, many lawmakers and advocacy groups are pushing for change.

Another major issue on the legislative agenda is education. Utah consistently ranks near the bottom in terms of per-pupil spending, and many educators and parents are calling for increased funding to improve schools and provide students with the resources they need to succeed.

The environment is also expected to be a key topic of discussion, with lawmakers considering measures to address climate change and protect the state's natural resources. This could include legislation to promote renewable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions, as well as efforts to protect Utah's iconic public lands.

Of course, no legislative session would be complete without a few controversial issues. This year, there are several bills on the docket that have sparked heated debate, including measures related to gun control, abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Ultimately, the decisions made by the Utah Legislature will have far-reaching implications for the state and its residents. As the session progresses, it will be important for Utahns to stay informed and engaged in the political process, and to make their voices heard on the issues that matter most to them.

As Salt Lake City continues to grow and develop, one question that often comes up is how to address the city's transportation needs. One solution that has been proposed is expanding the city's freeways, with the idea being that by adding more lanes, we can alleviate congestion and improve mobility.

However, this approach is not without its critics. Many transportation experts argue that building more freeways can actually create more problems than it solves. This phenomenon, known as "induced demand," occurs when the construction of new roadways leads to an increase in the number of cars on the road, ultimately negating any improvements in traffic flow.

So what can be done to address this issue? One solution is to focus on alternative modes of transportation, such as public transit, biking and walking. By providing people with options for getting around, we can reduce the number of cars on the road and ease congestion.

Additionally, cities can implement strategies like congestion pricing, which charges a fee for driving on heavily trafficked roads during peak hours. This can discourage people from driving during peak times and encourage them to use alternative modes of transportation.

It's clear that addressing congestion and improving mobility is a complex issue, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. However, by considering a range of options and approaches, we can work towards a transportation system that meets the needs of our growing city.