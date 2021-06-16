click to enlarge

How We Learn About Racism

C'mon, admit it. You have no idea what Critical Race Theory is, but you're either totally for or against it. CRT is an academic concept that's been around for more than 40 years—maybe longer than you've been alive. But when you think of race—and racism—do you think about Filipinos, Blacks or Hispanics and what they go through every day? Racism played out recently when someone defaced the Yum Yum Food Truck with epithets and a message to "leave our country." This, after the truck had been systematically vandalized, with generators taken, locks broken and cooking equipment stolen. Neighbors and friends could see the problem and process it as racism, and Fox13 News reported the donations and support that resulted. It's curious that the Legislature and state school board think recognizing a history of racism is a controversial concept when the real threat is Critical Caucasian Theory.

Water Bypassing the Utes

Speaking of race, how about that Lake Powell Pipeline? The Ute Indian Tribe is not happy about it, suing to make their point about unkept promises and a "decades-long string of racially motivated schemes to deprive it of its rights and property," according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Back in the '50s, state and federal governments agreed to extend the project to tribal lands "in exchange for the destruction of lands and fisheries essential to the Ute way of life, state and federal governments." Things changed and officials conveniently dismissed the agreement. The state continues to push for the pipeline because of expected growth from a water-guzzling population. The U.S. Geological Survey says the average American uses 88 gallons of water a day—Washington County residents use twice that.The Spectrum surveyed 400 Washington County residents to find that most approved of the pipeline, even though almost half knew little or nothing about it. And they really like their grass.

A GOP League of Their Own

For all the media attention, you'd think women have never, ever thought about running for political office in Utah. Let's revise that: Republican women. The Deseret News, Holly Richardson, Utah Public Radio—they are all just amazed and thrilled that a group of Republican women has started the PAC Republican Women Lead. Yeah, we never thought about that—or did we? In 2011, YWCA Utah and a host of others including universities and former elected officials from major political parties started Real Women Run, "a collaborative nonpartisan initiative to empower women to participate fully in public life and civic leadership through elected political office at all levels, appointments to boards and commissions, participation in campaigns and engagement in the political system." It has fielded both Republican and Democratic candidates for office over the years. But we know how that bi-partisan thing has been going in this country and maybe GOP women are wary of a group that includes, well, "socialists." We also have the PAC Project Elect, seeking to field LDS women for office. So, Republican women—you do you.