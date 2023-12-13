How to go skydiving in Southern Utah 

click image Experienced Jumpmasters

Skydiving is a thrilling adventure that begins with just a small step.... out of an airplane!

Family owned and operated with 3 generations of skydivers, Skydive Moab has over 50,000 combined skydives and we still love each jump as if it were our first! Skydiving is our passion and we love being able to share the sport that has changed our lives.

Moab offers the perfect climate and landscape for skydiving. From the canopy of a parachute you see incredible views of Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, Dead Horse Point, the Colorado and Green Rivers, 2000' canyons and so much more.

Your jump starts with a freefall for 2.5 miles (60 seconds of free-fall), reaching speeds of up to 120 mph! Once the parachute opens, you'll be amazed at the peace and serenity of the 5-7 minute canopy flight.

click image Amazing views from the sky

Skydiving is in our blood and we practice our passion with care & attention to detail. It's OK to be nervous or even a little afraid. Just remember, we will take care of you like we would our own family!

We are a member of the United States Parachute Association and the Better Business Bureau accredited.

Whether you are a first-time jumper, an experienced skydiver, or just want to come out and watch, Moab is the premier place to make your 1st skydive or your 10,000th.

Are you ready for the jump of your life? Take it with Skydive Moab.

435-259-JUMP (5867)

www.skydivemoab.com.