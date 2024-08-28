Housing advocates say Salt Lake City's growth is good, if leaders follow the data. 

It's no secret Salt Lake is in the midst of a housing crisis. One group, SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors, is taking positive and practical approaches to the very real crisis with collaborative, data-driven activism.

According to founder and executive director Turner Bitton, the impact of prejudicial red-lining can be seen in both historical housing trends as well as current public opinion polls.

"The data clearly indicates over and over again that housing is a critical issue affecting Utahns' quality of life," Bitton says.

He cautioned against suggestions that Salt Lake City is different from any other city, since this is a common NIMBY ("not in my back yard") talking point that is used to slow down or prohibit evidence-informed policies that are actively working in other cities. The opposition by residents to proposed real estate and infrastructure development in their area is often based on assumptions that Salt Lake's problems are unique compared to any other major city and can't be addressed by the strategies employed elsewhere.

Bitton supports the more positive point of view that SLC is growing rapidly and will continue to gain positive national and international recognition. For example, the successful bid for the Olympics, the National Hockey League team or the Utah Inland Port create pressure to meet the needs of residents—however, this pressure isn't a bad thing. When elected officials listen to the voices of those most impacted by the housing crisis, rather than those who the housing market has served well, positive changes can occur.

"The arguments against housing rarely change, regardless of the scale or location of the proposed housing," Bitton observed. "The same arguments from the same people are made repeatedly, and despite the body of evidence showing the importance of housing, many elected officials continue to listen to these voices."

SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors is already tracking positive changes. For example, adjustment to RMF-30 zoning back in 2022 unlocked new opportunities for missing middle housing throughout the city.

In the coming weeks, the non-profit will launch a campaign called "UPzone SLC" that proposes decreasing Salt Lake City's minimum lot size to 1,400 square feet, making it easier to build attainable housing in every neighborhood. Bitton also points to the national movement to end minimum parking mandates. His organization plans to launch a campaign by the end of the year to add Salt Lake City to that list.

This activism is in line with the six core priorities of SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors: upzoning for housing options; ending parking mandates; Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs); affordable housing incentives; utilizing public lands; mixed-income and mixed-use communities. Check out www.slcneighbors.org for more information on their goals, which they stress can be implemented with minimal cost to the city.