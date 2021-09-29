Horoscopes for SEP 30 - OCT 6 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Aries author Steve Maraboli says, "The best way to love someone is not to change them, but instead, help them reveal the greatest version of themselves." If that strategy appeals to you, the next eight weeks will be an excellent time to put it to maximum use. You're entering a phase when you can have an especially beneficial effect on people you care for. You'll be at peak power to help them unleash dormant potentials and access untapped resources.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

It's a good time to ruminate about things you wish could be part of your life but aren't. You will be wise to develop a more conscious relationship with wistful fantasies about impossible dreams. Here's one reason why this is true: You might realize that some seemingly impossible dreams aren't so impossible. To get in the mood for this fun exercise, meditate on a sample reverie: "I wish I could spend a whole day discovering new music to love. I wish I owned a horse and a boat and a vintage brown-and-orange-striped bohemian cardigan sweater from the 1970s. I wish I knew the names of all the flowers. I wish I felt more at ease about revealing my hidden beauty. I wish I could figure out how to eliminate unnecessary stress from my life."

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Poet, essayist, and translator Anne Carson calls her husband Robert Currie the "Randomizer." His role in her life as a creative artist is to make quirky recommendations that help her avoid being too predictable. He sends her off in directions she wouldn't have imagined by herself. Here's an example: At one point in her career, Carson confessed she was bored with her writing. The Randomizer suggested, "Let's put dancers into it." In response, she repurposed the sonnets she had been working on into a live theatrical performance featuring many dancers. I think you would benefit from having a Randomizer in your life during the coming weeks. Know anyone who could serve? If not, look for one. Or be your own Randomizer.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

If you so desired, you could travel to Munich, Germany and eat beer-flavored ice cream. Or you could go to Rehoboth, Delaware and get bacon-flavored ice cream. If you were in Taiwan, you could enjoy pineapple shrimp ice cream, and if you were in London, you could sample haggis-flavored ice cream, made from sheep innards. My advice right now is to stick with old reliables like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream—which are still delicious even if they're not exotic. What's my reasoning? In general, the astrological aspects suggest that during the coming weeks, you're most likely to thrive on trustworthy standbys and experiences you know and trust.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Celebrated novelist Jane Austen (1775–1817) wrote, "Sometimes I have kept my feelings to myself, because I could find no language to describe them in." People who aren't as articulate as Austen experience that problem even more often than she did. But the good news, Leo, is that in the coming weeks, you'll be extra skillful at expressing your feelings and thoughts—even those that in the past have been difficult to put into words. I invite you to take maximum advantage of this grace period. Communicate with hearty poise and gleeful abandon.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

"When you know what's important, it's a lot easier to ignore what's not," writes author and life coach Marie Forleo. Let's make her thought the basis of your work and play in the coming weeks. Get vibrantly clear on what is of supreme value to you, which influences bring out the best in you, and which people make it easy for you to be yourself. Then compose a second list of trivial situations that are of minor interest, influences that make you feel numb, and people who don't fully appreciate you. Next, Virgo, formulate long-term plans to phase out the things in the second list as you increasingly emphasize your involvement in the pleasures named in the first list.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Happy Birthday sometime soon, Libra! As gifts, I have collected six useful mini-oracles for you to meditate on during the rest of 2021. They're all authored by Libran aphorist Yahia Lababidi. 1. Hope is more patient than despair and so outlasts it. 2. Miracles are proud creatures; they will not reveal themselves to those who do not believe. 3. A good listener is one who helps us overhear ourselves. 4. One definition of success might be refining our appetites, while deepening our hunger. 5. With enigmatic clarity, life gives us a different answer each time we ask her the same question. 6. Temptation: seeds we are forbidden to water, that are showered with rain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pioneering psychologist Carl Jung wrote, "I must also have a dark side if I am to be whole." But it's important to add that some dark sides tend to be destructive and demoralizing, while other dark sides are fertile and interesting. Most of us have a share of each. My reading of the planetary omens suggests that you Scorpios now have extra power to upgrade your relationship with the fertile and interesting aspects of your dark side. I hope you will take advantage! You have a ripe opportunity to deepen and expand your wholeness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarian poet Rainer Maria Rilke was a complicated person with many mysterious emotions and convoluted thoughts. And yet, he once wrote that life occasionally brought him "boundless simplicity and joy." I find it amazing he could ever welcome such a state. Kudos to him! How about you, dear Sagittarius? Are you capable of recognizing when boundless simplicity and joy are hovering in your vicinity, ready for you to seize them? If so, be extra alert in the next two weeks. I expect there'll be a visitation or two. Maybe even three or four.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Baltasar Gracián was not a 21st-century New Age self-help teacher. He was a 17th-century Jesuit philosopher born under the sign of serious, diligent Capricorn. I hope you will be extra receptive to his advice in the coming weeks. He wrote, "Know your key qualities, your outstanding gifts. Cultivate them. Redouble their use." Among the key qualities he gave as examples were disciplined discernment and resilient courage. I bring his thoughts to your attention because the coming weeks will be a rousing time to heed his counsel. It's time for you to identify and celebrate and give abundant expression to your key qualities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

After studying the genes that create feathers in birds, scientists found that humans have all the necessary genes to grow feathers (I read about it in National Geographic magazine). So why don't we grow feathers, then? Well, it's complicated. Basically, the feather-making genes are not fully activated. Who knows? Maybe someday, there'll be technology that enables us to switch on those genes and sprout plumage. I bet my Aquarian friend Jessie, whose body has 30 tattoos and 17 piercings, would take advantage. In the coming weeks, it might be fun for you to imagine having bird-like qualities. You're entering a high-flying phase—a time for ascension, expansion, soaring, and seeing the big picture from lofty vantage points.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Are there sensual and erotic acts you've never tried and are curious about? Are there experimental approaches on the frontier of your desires that would be intriguing to consider? Might there be lusty experiences you've barely imagined or don't know about—but that could be fun to play with? According to my analysis of the astrological omens, the coming weeks will be a favorable time to explore such possibilities. Be safe and prudent, of course. Don't be irresponsible or careless. But also be willing to expand your notions of your sexuality.