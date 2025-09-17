Horoscopes for SEP 18 - 24 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Hindu goddess Durga rides a tiger and carries weapons in her 10 hands, including a sword, axe and thunderbolt. Yet she wears a pleasant smile. Her mandate to aid the triumph of good over evil is not fueled by hate but by luminous clarity and loving ferocity. I suggest you adopt her attitude, Aries. Can you imagine yourself as a storm of joy and benevolence? Will you work to bring more justice and fairness into the situations you engage with? I imagine you speaking complex and rugged truths with warmth and charm. I see you summoning a generous flair as you help people climb up out of their sadness and suffering. If all goes well, you will magnetize others to participate in shared visions of delight and dignity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Born under the sign of Taurus, Maya Deren first expressed her extravagant creative urges as a writer, poet, photographer, clothes designer and dancer. But then she made a radical change, embarking on a new path as an experimental filmmaker. She said she had "finally found a glove that fits." Her movies were highly influential among the avant-garde in the 1940s and 1950s. I bring Deren to your attention, Taurus, because I suspect that in the coming months, you, too, will find a glove that fits. And it all starts soon.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

In medieval times, alchemists believed mercury was a sacred substance and divine intermediary. They knew that it's the only metal that's liquid at room temperature. This quality, along with its silvery sheen (why it's called "quicksilver"), made it seem like a bridge between solid and liquid, earth and water, heaven and earth, life and death. I nominate mercury as your power object, Gemini. You're extra well-suited to navigate liminal zones and transitional states. You may be the only person in your circle who can navigate paradox and speak in riddles and still make sense. It's not just cleverness. It's wisdom wrapped in whimsy. So please offer your in-between insights freely. PS: You have another superpower, too: You can activate dormant understandings in both other people's hearts and your own.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

In the western Pacific Ocean, there's a species of octopus that builds its lair from coconut shells. The creature gathers together husks, dragging them across the seafloor, and fits them together. According to scientists, this use of tools by an invertebrate is unique. Let's make the coconut octopus your power creature for now, Cancerian. You will have extra power to forge a new sanctuary or renovate an existing one, either metaphorically or literally. You will be wise to draw on what's nearby and readily available, maybe even using unusual or unexpected building materials.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

I invite you to contemplate the meaning of the phrase "invisible architecture." My dream told me it will be a theme for you in the coming weeks. What does it mean? What does it entail? Here are my thoughts: Structures are taking shape within you that may not yet be visible from the outside. Bridges are forming between once-disconnected parts of your psyche and life. You may not need to do much except consent to the slow emergence of these new semi-amazing expressions of integrity. Be patient and take notes. Intuitions arriving soon may be blueprints for future greatness. Here's the kicker: You're not just building for yourself. You're working on behalf of your soul-kin, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A supple clarity is crystallizing within you. Congratulations! It's not a brittle or rigid certainty, but a knack for limber discernment. I predict you will have an extra potent gift for knowing what truly matters, even amidst chaos or complication. As this superpower reaches full ripeness, you can aid the process by clearing out clutter and refining your foundational values. Make these words your magic spells: quintessence, core, crux, gist, lifeblood, root. PS: Be alert for divine messages in seemingly mundane circumstances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The ancient Mesopotamian goddess Inanna was called "the Queen of Heaven." Her domains were politics, divine law, love and fertility. She was a powerhouse. One chapter of her mythic story tells of her descent into the underworld. She was stripped of everything—clothes, titles, weapons—before she could be reborn. Why did she do it? Scholars say she was on a quest for greater knowledge and an expansion of her authority. And she was successful! I propose we make her your guide and companion in the coming weeks, Libra. You are at the tail-end of your own descent. The stripping is almost complete. Soon you will feel the first tremors of return—not loud, not triumphant, but sure. I have faith that your adventures will make you stronger and wiser, as Inanna's did for her.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In ancient Rome, the dye called Tyrian purple was used exclusively for garments worn by royalty and top officials. It had a humble origin: murex snails. Their glands yielded a pale liquid that darkened into an aristocratic violet only after sun, air and time worked upon it. I'm predicting you will be the beneficiary of comparable alchemical transformations in the coming weeks. A modest curiosity could lead to a major breakthrough. A passing fancy might ripen into a rich blessing. Seemingly nondescript encounters may evolve into precious connections.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Bees can see ultraviolet patterns in flowers that are invisible to humans. These "nectar guides" direct bees to the flower's nectar and pollen, functioning like landing strips. Let's apply these fun facts as metaphors for your life, Sagittarius. I suspect that life is offering you subtle yet radiant cues leading you to sources you will be glad to connect with. To be fully alert for them, you may need to shift and expand the ways you use your five senses. The universe is in a sense flirting with you, sending you clues through dream-logic and nonrational phenomena. Follow the shimmering glimmers.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

At the height of her powers, the Egyptian pharaoh Hatshepsut declared, "I have restored what had been ruined. I have raised up what had dissolved." You now have a similar gift at your disposal, Capricorn. If you can harness it, you will gain an enhanced capacity to unify what has been scattered, to reforge what was broken, and to resurrect neglected dreams. To fulfill this potential, you must believe in your own sovereignty—not as a form of domination, but of devotion. Start with your own world. Make beauty where there was noise and evoke dignity where there was confusion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In the high Himalayas, there is a flower called Saussurea obvallata—or the Brahma Kamal. It blooms only at night and for a short time, releasing a scent that legend says can heal grief. This will be your flower of power for the coming weeks, Aquarius. The Brahma Kamal signifies that a rare and time-sensitive gift will be available, and that you must be alert to gather it in. My advice: Don't schedule every waking hour. Leave space for mystery to arrive unannounced. You could receive a visitation, an inspiration or a fleeting insight that can change everything. It may assuage and even heal sadness, confusion, aimlessness or demoralization.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

The human heart beats 100,000 times per day, 35 million times per year and 2.5 billion times in an average lifetime. It's the most reliable "machine" ever created, working continuously and mostly without special maintenance for decades. Although you Pisceans aren't renowned for your stability and steadiness, I predict that in the coming weeks, you will be as staunch, constant, and secure as a human heart. What do you plan to do with this grace period? What marvels can you accomplish?